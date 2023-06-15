Natural Gas Price Forecast – Nat Gas Continues to Trade in Tight Range

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 16.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

During Thursday’s trading session, the natural gas markets experienced a modest rally, a development that coincides with the approach of the significant 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This particular indicator is of considerable importance to many market participants, and its approach is likely to trigger a period of heightened volatility in the natural gas markets. However, it’s important to note that the trading range remains relatively narrow, a characteristic that is typical of the summer season, and this often results in a lack of clear market direction. Despite this, the demand for natural gas is expected to remain weak, particularly in light of the current global economic slowdown, which is causing a shift in energy consumption patterns.

It’s also worth highlighting that a number of large-scale investors have begun to establish positions in the natural gas market. This is a strategic move, as they are anticipating the potential European shortage that is predicted to significantly impact the natural gas market later this year. Given this context, it’s highly probable that the market will continue to view the $2.00 level as a significant support point. This support could potentially even extend to the $1.80 level.

If the market manages to break above the 50-Day EMA, it could set its sights on higher levels. The first target would be the $2.75 level, and subsequently, the market could aim for the $3.00 level. This latter level is perceived as the upper limit of the overall trading range, and breaching this could signal a significant shift in market sentiment.

However, it’s important to bear in mind that the market is expected to experience considerable fluctuations in the short term. This volatility necessitates a focus on short-term scalping strategies, as extended market moves are unlikely in the near future. Traders should, therefore, view this as an opportunity to incrementally increase their profits, taking advantage of the small price movements that characterize the current market conditions.

This approach allows traders to capitalize on potential long-term trades down the line, while simultaneously building up their trading capital in preparation for a larger upward move. This move is expected as we transition out of the summer range and into a period of potentially higher volatility and price movement.

