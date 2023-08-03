Natural Gas Price Analysis: Bullish Reversal on the Horizon?

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 04.08.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas found support yesterday at a low of 2.46. Earlier in the day a bear trend continuation signal activated on a drop below the latest swing low of 2.48. Today, natural gas showed strength as it will complete the day with a higher daily high and higher daily low green candlestick pattern. Although it did not advance above yesterday’s high by much, it did get there. Yesterday’s high was at 2.581 while today’s high is 2.586.

Need Daily Close Above 2.581 for Bullish Confirmation

Although today’s price action does not confirm a bullish reversal it does show a reprieve to the pullback and possibly the early signs of a bullish reversal. Further confirmation of strength is needed with a daily close above yesterday’s high. On a rise the internal uptrend line is the first area of potential resistance, but it will depend on when prices get there.

Expectation of Eventual Breakout Above 100-Day Line in Trend Channel

As noted previously, the 100-Day EMA (purple) has been a significant barrier to higher prices recently. There have been several attempts over the past five weeks to exceed the 100-Day line, yet each has failed. Will a new attempt be successful? It is interesting to note that the 100-Day line is starting to converge with the downtrend line marking dynamic resistance for the current retracement. It is not unusual for a more significant move in price to occur on a breakout through both a trendline and moving average that mark a similar price zone.

Watch Nearby Support at 2.47 and 2.46 for Potential Weakness

The expectation remains that if natural gas stays within the rising parallel trend channel it is likely attempt to break out above the 100-Day line at some point. Nevertheless, it may not be ready yet. Therefore, keep an eye on nearby support. Today’s low is 2.47 and yesterday’s low was 2.46. A continuation lower targets the lower trendline of the channel along with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 2.42. Also, the completion of a falling ABCD pattern is around 2.40/2.39. If the ABCD target completes natural gas would be below the lower channel line. That would not be a particular sign of strength. If it happens, we will want to see a quick recovery back above the line to support a bullish longer-term outlook.

