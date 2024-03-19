Natural Gas News: Weather Patterns, Production Shifts Underpin

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. Natural Gas futures are experiencing a noticeable rise, propelled by a combination of meteorological factors and shifts in production. This comes after hitting a low in February, with signs of burgeoning support at these levels.

At 13:19 GMT, Natural Gas is trading $1.745, up $0.042 or +2.47%.

Weather Impact and Demand

Recent weather forecasts have indicated a mix of cooler temperatures in the northern U.S. and milder conditions in the south. This diversity in weather patterns is leading to a more balanced, moderate demand for natural gas over the next few weeks. The colder-than-normal weather in the north and central U.S. is expected to align demand closer to seasonal averages.

Production and Price Movements

There’s a clear correlation between the recent rise in natural gas prices and a decline in U.S. output. Following a drop in gas prices to a three-and-a-half-year low in February, production has notably decreased. This decline in output is seen as a reaction to both the lower prices and a substantial 40% increase in gas stockpiles above typical levels for this time of year.

Market Trends

The market is currently balancing various factors. On the one hand, there’s an increase in demand due to cooler weather forecasts. On the other, there’s reduced production, partly driven by energy firms like EQT and Chesapeake Energy scaling back on drilling activities. In the spot market, there’s been a significant rebound from recent lows, indicating a more active response to these changing market conditions.

Short-term Market Forecast

In the short term, the market is displaying bullish tendencies. The combination of increased demand due to weather changes and the reduction in production is likely to support higher prices. This trend is buttressed by the expected normalization of temperatures towards the end of March and early April, which may maintain a balanced demand. Moreover, the current operational status of LNG export facilities, particularly the Freeport LNG plant, is a critical factor to watch, as any changes could significantly impact gas flows and prices.

Considering these elements, the market outlook for U.S. Natural Gas futures in the short term leans towards a bullish sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Despite the downtrend, bullish natural gas traders are trying to establish a new higher bottom on the daily chart. Although it won’t change the trend to up, a move through $1.774 could trigger a short-covering rally with $1.840 the first target.

Bottom-pickers could add some excitement to the market, but don’t expect a meaningful rally until aggressive counter-trend buyers overcome the 50-day moving average at $2.007.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.