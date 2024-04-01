Natural Gas News: Traders Reacting Positively to Oversold Conditions

Overview

Natural gas futures, while on a downtrend in the long-term, are showing signs of a potential short-covering rally in the daily trend. Monday’s session witnessed a slight upward movement, building on the momentum from last Friday’s positive shift. This change is primarily attributed to technical factors, with the market appearing oversold, even as prevailing fundamentals like favorable weather and high storage continue to dominate.

At 13:00 GMT, Natural Gas is trading $1.818, up $0.055 or +3.12%.

Weekly Overview and Daily Shifts

Throughout the week, U.S. natural gas futures have maintained a bearish trend, evident in the consistent weekly, monthly, and quarterly declines of 3.82%, 13.32%, and 21.15%. However, the daily movements suggest a divergence from this longer-term trend, offering opportunities for a potential short-covering rally as traders respond to immediate technical signals.

Storage Insights and Daily Implications

Last week’s storage report showed a withdrawal of 36 billion cubic feet, higher than expected, indicating a transient increase in demand. Although this figure is modest compared to historical standards, it provides a basis for short-term bullish sentiment in the daily market, contrasting with the broader bearish outlook.

Production and Daily Market Reactions

March’s production dip to 100.2 billion cubic feet per day, from February’s 104.1 bcfd, reflects a cautious industry response to ongoing price volatility. While this decrease isn’t significant enough to overturn the large storage supplies, it adds a layer of complexity to the daily trading landscape, potentially fueling short-term bullish rallies.

Demand and Export Dynamics

The anticipated decrease in overall gas demand and LNG exports reinforces the long-term bearish trend. However, daily fluctuations in these areas, especially in export numbers, can trigger quick responses in the market, contributing to short-lived upward price movements.

Short-Term Forecast

In the immediate future, the natural gas market is expected to exhibit volatility with a leaning towards short-term bullish moves amidst a generally bearish backdrop. Traders should be vigilant for daily shifts, particularly in production rates and weather updates, which could spark short-covering rallies. Nonetheless, the prevailing long-term trend remains downwards, emphasizing the need for a cautious approach in leveraging these short-term opportunities.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Natural gas futures are surging on Monday after confirming Friday’s closing price reversal bottom. The daily chart indicates there is plenty of room to the upside with the next major target the 50-day moving average at $2.033. With the main trend down, sellers are likely to return on a test of this level, but overcoming it will indicate a significan shift in sentiment.

