Natural Gas News: Testing Multi-Year Low on Renewed Selling Pressure

The US natural gas market is exhibiting a sharp downward trend, influenced by a combination of milder weather forecasts, abundant gas storage, and disruptions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

At 12:36 GMT, Natural Gas Futures are trading $1.666, down $0.028 or -1.65%.

Influencing Factors

One significant factor is the service outage at Freeport LNG’s Texas plant, leading to lower gas flows to LNG export plants. This has directly impacted front-month gas futures, which dropped to their lowest close since March 15. Additionally, the overall supply of natural gas remains robust, with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting gas stockpiles at 41% above typical levels.

Production and Demand

Reduced drilling activities from major firms have led to a decline in gas production, approximately 4% over the past month. The drop in the US gas rig count reflects this decrease. Despite a short-term expected rise in demand due to cooler weather, the overall demand trend is towards a decrease as conditions become milder.

European Concerns and Ukraine

In Europe, the attack on a Ukrainian gas storage site by Russia has raised concerns, although supply disruptions have not occurred. Much of Ukraine’s gas storage capacity, utilized also by European energy traders, remains safe and is located away from conflict zones. However, the situation in Ukraine and its impact on European energy supplies is a point of attention.

Market Outlook

Considering these factors, the short-term market forecast for US natural gas is bearish. The combination of high storage levels, reduced production, and fluctuating demand pressures prices downwards. However, there’s potential for a shift. The onset of cooler weather could temporarily boost demand, and the long-term outlook is more optimistic with anticipated demand from new LNG plants. Despite the current low prices and market oversupply, energy executives are hopeful about the LNG market’s future, balancing these bearish trends.

In conclusion, while the immediate outlook remains bearish due to current market conditions, the evolving global energy landscape, especially with developments in Ukraine and potential shifts in European demand, could influence the US natural gas market in the medium to long term. The coming week is expected to see prices remaining under pressure, reflecting these diverse influences.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Natural gas futures are sharply lower on Monday. The sell-off makes the old support at $1.607 new resistance, followed by $1.696 and $1.774. The latter is the potential trigger point for a change in trend and an acceleration to the upside.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

