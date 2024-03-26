Natural Gas News: Prices Capped by Warm Weather, High Inventories

U.S. Natural Gas Market Analysis

U.S. natural gas futures are drifting on Tuesday, impacted by several key factors including weather conditions, storage levels, and changes in LNG export activities. The market is seeing a decrease in demand against a backdrop of increasing supply, leading to notable price fluctuations.

At 12:24 GMT, Natural Gas Futures are trading $1.797, up $0.008 or +0.45%.

Weather Impact and Demand

Current weather forecasts point to a moderate to light demand due to warmer conditions across large parts of the U.S. NatGasWeather’s reports show a mix of rain, snow, and temperatures ranging from the 20s to 70s, reducing the need for heating. Maxar Technologies predicts above-normal temperatures in the southern U.S. from March 30 to April 3, likely reducing heating demand further and keeping natural gas inventories high.

Supply Factors and LNG Exports

There’s a noted decrease in U.S. gas production, with output in the Lower 48 states falling to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March, down from February’s 104.1 bcfd. This reduction is partly due to companies like EQT and Chesapeake Energy reducing drilling activities. Additionally, the limited operations at the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas are impacting U.S. gas exports, influencing the market.

Storage Levels and Market Reactions

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas stockpiles are about 41% above the usual levels, putting downward pressure on prices. As of March 15, inventories were reported to be significantly above the ten-year seasonal average. The surplus is a result of the mild winter, which lowered heating consumption and allowed for more gas storage than typical for this time of year.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The short-term outlook for the U.S. natural gas market is leaning towards bearish. The combination of reduced demand owing to warmer weather, increased supply levels, and limited LNG exports suggests that prices are likely to remain low. Unless there’s a notable change in these conditions, such as an increase in demand or a significant cut in production, natural gas prices are expected to continue their downward trend.

In summary, the market is dealing with an excess of inventory against changing demand patterns, leading to a cautious perspective on U.S. natural gas futures.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Natural gas futures are in a downtrend on the daily chart, but today’s early inside move suggests trader indecision and impending volatility. It could also be an early indication of a transition period.

The current price isn’t that significant. What’s important is that prices are historically cheap. The focus should be on the chart pattern rather than the price so be patient. If a bottom is forming, it will be signify by a dramatic closing price reversal or an actual change in trend to up on a trade through $1.948.

