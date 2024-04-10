Natural Gas News: Poised for Potential Breakout Over 50-Day Moving Average

US Natural Gas Futures Gain Momentum Amid Market Fluctuations

U.S. natural gas futures have witnessed a significant uptick this week, driven by multiple market factors including production declines, increased LNG activity, and investor sentiment.

At 12:18 GMT, Natural Gas Futures are trading $1.923, up $0.051 or +2.72%.

Market Analysis

The latest rally is primarily attributed to the decrease in natural gas production and indications of rejuvenated LNG strength. Bargain buying has also played a role, particularly following a slump in the late winter extending into early spring.

Economic Context

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised its 2024 natural gas price forecast downward to $2.20/MMBtu, a 5.2% decrease from earlier predictions. Despite this, the EIA expects U.S. power consumption to reach record highs in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, the EIA projects an increase in gas sales, with a notable rise in power generation usage, while maintaining natural gas’ share of power generation at 42% in 2024.

Weather Impact and Demand

Current weather patterns across the US are contributing to light natural gas demand, with mild to warm temperatures forecasted. However, power and gas demand is projected to hit record highs in 2024, potentially influencing market dynamics.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, natural gas futures could see further gains, buoyed by the recent increase in flows to LNG export plants and a drop in output. However, limitations in price gains might occur due to lowered demand forecasts and fluctuating gas flows to LNG plants. The market is likely to remain sensitive to these shifts in supply and demand, as well as broader economic and weather-related factors.

The U.S. natural gas market is currently experiencing an upswing, influenced by a mix of production factors, LNG strength, and changing consumption patterns. Despite some downward revisions in price forecasts, the overall outlook remains cautiously optimistic with a potential for continued growth in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Natural gas futures are edging toward the 50-day moving average at $1.972. This trend indicator has been contolling the direction of the market since November 7. Although we could see sellers re-emerge on the first test of this level, it is also the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside with $2.193 a potential upside target.

Trader reaction to the 50-day MA will set the tone of the market over the near-term.

