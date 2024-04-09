Natural Gas News: Higher Amid European Price Surge, Weather, Production Cuts

U.S. and European Natural Gas Markets Amid Global Trends

U.S. natural gas futures are trading higher for a second session on Tuesday with traders eyeing higher prices in Europe. Concurrently, the U.S. weather forecast predicts mixed demand influences in the upcoming period.

At 13:07 GMT, US Natural Gas is trading $1.894, up 0.050 or +2.71%.

U.S. Market Trends

A noticeable 1% uplift in U.S. natural gas futures is primarily fueled by anticipated demand surges and a downturn in production activities. The stability of June’24 prices around the $2 level underlines a significant threshold in the market. The U.S. weather outlook indicates a lighter demand, with a potential spike around April 19-22 due to a shift to cooler weather.

Supply and Production Shifts

Following a drop to the lowest gas prices in over three years, the U.S. observes a reduction in its natural gas output, particularly in the Haynesville shale region. This scale-back in drilling aligns with changes in solar energy production, suggesting possible short-lived increases in gas demand.

European Market Fluctuations

Europe’s natural gas prices demonstrated fluctuating trends, influenced by high storage levels post-winter and the redistribution of global LNG cargoes. Despite substantial reserves, Europe’s dependence on international LNG, especially from the U.S., keeps the market responsive to worldwide energy flows. Notably, Dutch front-month futures show a slight decrease.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The near-term outlook for the U.S. natural gas market leans towards a cautious bullish stance. Factors such as marginally rising demand, decreased production, and the interplay of global LNG markets suggest a potential for stable or slightly increased prices.

Traders should closely monitor evolving weather patterns and LNG export figures, as these elements will significantly influence market movements in the coming weeks.

The current scenario in the U.S., coupled with Europe’s high gas reserves and reliance on LNG imports, presents a complex yet opportunistic environment for natural gas trading.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

The main trend is down according to the technical swing chart and the intermediate and long-term trend indicators.

The short-term trend will change to up on a move through $1.906. This could trigger a quick surge into the 50-day moving average at $1.980. This intermediate trend indicator has guided the market lower since November 7, so overcoming it could signal a significant shift in sentiment.

Because of the strength of the selling pressure since November, look for sellers on the first test of the 50-day moving average. Overtaking it, however, could trigger a short-covering surge to the upside.

