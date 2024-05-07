Natural Gas News: Demand Surge, Supply Cuts Tighten Supply

U.S. Natural Gas Market Trends

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. natural gas futures remained nearly unchanged on Tuesday, with the market benefiting from a three-day rally. The outlook appears favorable for growth as short-term and intermediate trend lines show upward movement. This optimistic market condition might attract new investments from commodity trading advisors and major technical traders.

At 14:00 GMT, Natural Gas Futures are trading $2.198, up $0.003 or +0.14%.

Rising Demand and Price Supports

The recent surge in U.S. natural gas prices, marked by a 3% increase to a four-week high on Monday, is largely attributed to anticipated higher demand over the next two weeks. This uptick in demand follows increased feedgas supply to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, particularly with the operational resumption of Freeport LNG in Texas. Additionally, an ongoing reduction in natural gas output has bolstered prices. Key producers like EQT and Chesapeake Energy have scaled back drilling activities due to low prices earlier in the year, contributing to a tighter market.

Production Cuts and Pipeline Maintenance

U.S. gas production has seen a significant decline of about 9% so far in 2024, which tightens the domestic market. Upcoming mid-May maintenance on Kinder Morgan’s critical pipelines, including the Permian Highway and Gulf Coast Express, is expected to exacerbate supply constraints. These maintenances could trap more gas in the Permian Shale, potentially driving prices at the Waha Hub in West Texas back into negative figures.

Weather and Export Influences

Weather patterns are expected to significantly influence natural gas demand in the coming weeks. Meteorologists forecast a shift from warmer to near-normal conditions, which could affect heating and cooling needs. Furthermore, gas flows to major U.S. LNG export facilities have increased, particularly with the gradual return of Freeport LNG, enhancing total exports. This trend is critical as the U.S. continues to lead as the world’s largest LNG supplier, fueled by heightened global demand due to geopolitical tensions.

Short-Term Forecasts

Considering the current market conditions, including recovering demand, decreased production, and strategic pipeline outages, the short-term outlook for U.S. natural gas prices leans bullish. Traders should closely watch weather forecasts and international demand influences, which could further sway U.S. gas prices.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.