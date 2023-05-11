Natural Gas Hovers at Resistance, Awaiting a Trend Confirmation Signal

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 12.05.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas further tests resistance around the 34-Day EMA, as it has done for the past three days. Today, it pauses, as it trades inside day. It remains inside week. Again, the market has noted the 34-Day line as a trend indicator to be watched. Once there is a daily close above that EMA, natural gas should be poised to trend higher.

Inside Week Represents Consolidation, Range Parameters Signal Next Week’s Wignals

Currently, the 34-Day line is at 2.27 and the high for the week is a little higher at 2.30. Since natural gas is trading inside week and is on track to finish that way, the parameters of the week can be used as signals for next week. An inside week represents consolidation. Knowing the higher time frame is important as it informs the lower time frames. A breakout of an inside week is a breakout of consolidation. The top level is noted above, and the lower boundary of the range is 2.14. Of course, the range of the week could change by the weekend, and it needs to be checked again.

Target for Bullish ABCD Pattern is 2.61

As long as last week’s low of 2.03 is not busted to the downside, natural gas is on track to eventually complete an AB=CD pattern at 2.61. The pattern is marked on the chart. Importantly, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement also completes there, at 2.62. The AB=CD or ABCD or measured move pattern is a fundamental pattern in financial markets that repeats frequently. It looks for the CD leg of the trend to match the price change in the AB leg. It is interesting to note that the target for the pattern is below the upper trendline from the top of a bottom expanding triangle.

Target for Bearish ABCD Pattern is 1.80 or So

If last week’s low is broken to the downside, then natural gas may test prior lows around 1.94 to 1.97. Once broken a declining ABCD pattern will be active. A minimum target for that bearish pattern is down around 1.80 or so. That matches an historical monthly low from that past but not a level that stands out more than that. If reached natural gas would still be within a bottom expanding triangle formation that has yet to complete.

