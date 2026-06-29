Natural Gas Hits a 20-Week High as LNG and Heat Lift Prices

Natural gas prices have climbed to a 19- to 20-week high as stronger liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export flows and a hotter near-term weather outlook improve demand expectations. The move puts summer power demand, storage trends and export activity back at the center of the market narrative.

For now, investors may want to concentrate on natural gas-focused names such as Expand Energy EXE, Range Resources RRC and Gulfport Energy GPOR, which offer more direct exposure to the commodity backdrop.

Heat-Driven Demand Supports Natural Gas Prices

Natural gas prices strengthened last week as hotter weather forecasts boosted expectations for stronger demand. U.S. natural gas futures touched a 20-week high during the period, reaching about $3.44/MMBtu on June 25, before profit-taking ahead of contract expiration pulled prices lower on Friday. The rally reflected growing optimism that higher summer demand could tighten market conditions.

Warmer-than-normal weather expected through early July is likely to increase air-conditioning use across homes and businesses. Since gas-fired plants generate a large share of U.S. electricity, higher power demand typically lifts natural gas consumption. Forecasts also pointed to rising Lower 48 demand, including exports, over the coming weeks, providing additional support to natural gas prices.

Export Demand Adds Another Tailwind

Strong LNG exports are providing additional support to natural gas prices. Feed gas deliveries to the nine major U.S. LNG export terminals averaged 17.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in June, up from 17.1 Bcf/d in May. Higher exports reduce domestic supply and keep prices firm.

Part of the increase came from stronger flows to the Golden Pass LNG facility in Texas. Export activity also remained steady, although one U.S. LNG cargo originally headed to China was later redirected to South Korea, highlighting healthy overseas demand despite changing trade routes.

High Storage Levels May Limit Further Gains

Despite recent price strength, natural gas inventories remain comfortably above normal. Working gas in storage totaled 2,835 Bcf for the week ended June 19 after a weekly build of 76 Bcf, indicating that supplies are still sufficient.

Storage levels were 152 Bcf above the five-year average, leaving inventories nearly 6% higher than usual for this time of the year. Unless hotter weather and stronger LNG exports significantly slow storage injections, the ample supply could limit further upside in natural gas prices.

What the Natural Gas Market Is Signaling

Natural gas fundamentals have improved compared with the softer spring period. Stronger electricity demand from hot weather, healthy LNG exports and firmer futures prices have helped improve market sentiment and supported the recent rally.

However, the market is not free from risks. Above-average storage levels continue to provide a supply cushion, meaning that sustained price gains will likely depend on continued hot weather and strong export demand in the weeks ahead.

3 Natural Gas Stocks Worth a Closer Look

Expand Energy: Expand Energy has emerged as the largest natural gas producer in the United States after completing the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger. With a strong footprint in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising natural gas demand fueled by LNG exports, growing AI and data-center power needs, EV adoption and broader electrification trends.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expand Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a 42.6% year-over-year improvement. The firm, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Range Resources: Range Resources is a pure-play Appalachian producer focused on natural gas, with a leading position in the Marcellus shale supported by decades of high-quality inventory. Its operations emphasize efficient development of contiguous acreage, enabling low-cost production and durable free cash flow. The company benefits from diversified market access, supplying natural gas and liquids to domestic, LNG and international demand centers.

Range Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The natural gas producer, currently a #3 Ranked stock, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 14.3%, on average.

Gulfport Energy: Gulfport Energy is a natural gas-weighted E&P company with core operations in the Utica and Marcellus shales, complemented by SCOOP assets. Its portfolio emphasizes low-breakeven, high-return drilling inventory and diversified takeaway capacity to premium markets, including Gulf Coast LNG demand. The firm, with a Zacks Rank of 3, focuses on disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency, and expanding inventory through acquisitions and delineation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 28.7% year-over-year growth. Gulfport Energy has a market capitalization of nearly $3 billion.

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