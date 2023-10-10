Natural Gas Fun Up Nearly 20% As The Utility Spikes - Small-Cap ETF Winners And Losers: Returns

We performed a screening of small-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $400 million and $2 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA: UNG)

UNG was down 18.85% on the week.

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA: UNG) is designed to track the movement of the price of natural gas, in percentage terms. The fund uses the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the NYMEX as its benchmark.

The fund has $1.31 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 1.11%.

YTD, UNG is down 44.11%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners Fund (NYSEARCA: SILJ)

SILJ is up 4.45% over the trailing week.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners Fund is one of the first products providing direct exposure to the silver mining exploration and production industry. The first and only ETF to target small-cap silver miners. Silver is the most electrically conductive metal in the world and has significant industrial applications (solar panels, medical devices, smartphones) and acts as a store of value (coins, bars, jewelry).

The fund has $570.40 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.69%. SILJ has holdings in 58 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 63.09% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE: PAAS) and First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: FR) making up 13.45% and 10.95% of the fund, respectively.

SILJ is down 19.91% YTD.

Losers

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA: MSOS)

MSOS was up 11.37% on the week.MSOS offers exposure to cannabis companies exclusively within the US and is actively managed. The fund is spread across a wide breadth of businesses that are involved in all aspects of the cannabis market, including agriculture, manufacturing, retail, biotechnology, real estate, and more.

The fund has $545.9 million in AUM and an expense ratio of .80%.

MSOS’s largest holdings are Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: CURLF) making up 24.85% and 21.28% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, MSOS is up 1.43%.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA: EWW)

EWW is down 5.95% over the trailing week.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large and mid-sized Mexican equities, allowing investors to express a view of the Mexican market.

The fund has $1.25 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .50%. The fund is spread across 44 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 63.21% of the fund’s value.

EWW’s largest holdings are Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Class O (BMV: GFNORTEO) and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Units Cons. Of 1 ShsB And 4 ShsD (BMV: FEMSAUBD) making up 11.66% and 11.56% of the fund, respectively.

EWW is up 10.51% YTD.

