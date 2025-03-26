Natural Gas Fuels AI Data Centers: Bet on WMB & KMI Stocks Now?

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow, the demand for data processing is skyrocketing. This puts immense pressure on data centers, which require massive amounts of electricity to operate smoothly. Natural gas is becoming an important part of the solution because it provides reliable and cost-effective energy. By combining natural gas with renewable sources like solar and wind, data centers can maintain efficiency while working toward sustainability goals. This balance is crucial as companies try to meet increasing energy demands without relying too much on fossil fuels.

Big energy companies are already taking notice of this trend. Firms like The Williams Companies Inc. WMB and Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI are well-positioned to benefit because they operate major natural gas and oil pipelines that supply power to data centers. On recent earnings calls, the companies have highlighted how AI-driven energy needs are boosting their business. As data centers continue to expand, the demand for natural gas infrastructure is likely to grow, making WMB and KMI key players in supporting the future of AI.

Compute, Storage & Cooling: Energy-Intensive Trio of AI

AI data centers have become significant electricity consumers due to several key factors. Firstly, deep learning and other AI workloads require immense computational power. High-performance processors, such as graphics processing units and tensor processing units, are essential to handle the billions of calculations needed for training large neural networks. This computational intensity drives up electricity usage substantially.

Secondly, data storage systems, particularly those designed for high-speed access and redundancy, represent another major source of energy consumption. These storage systems are critical for rapidly retrieving and processing large datasets, but they require substantial power to operate efficiently.

Finally, the heat generated by high-performance processors necessitates robust cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures and avoid hardware damage. These cooling systems, while essential, add another layer of electricity consumption, further contributing to the overall energy demands of AI data centers.

Natural Gas Pipeline Companies to Gain

As the adoption of AI data centers accelerates, the electricity demand is expected to grow substantially, putting significant pressure on existing transmission grids. To accommodate this rising demand, utilities may be compelled to invest in new natural gas power plants, which would increase the need for midstream infrastructure, such as expanded pipeline networks, to ensure a reliable supply of natural gas to these facilities. This dynamic could create new opportunities for investment in both power generation assets and the associated midstream infrastructure needed to support this growing energy consumption.

2 Midstream Stocks in the Spotlight: WMB, KMI

AI Boom Sparks New Growth for WMB’s Gas Pipelines

The Williams Companies is capitalizing on the rising energy demand from AI-driven data centers through its strong natural gas infrastructure. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has announced multiple transmission projects, including those specifically aimed at supporting new power generation needs. It has already begun ordering equipment and long-lead items for a major data center-related project, with expectations of finalizing agreements soon.

WMB’s expansive Transco pipeline system and recent expansions, such as the Southside Reliability Enhancement project, provide the necessary capacity to meet the increasing demand for natural gas. Additionally, WMB is seeing growing interest from large hyperscale data center operators who require reliable and scalable energy solutions, positioning the company as a key player in this evolving market.

KMI Expands Gas Network to Power AI-Driven Growth

Kinder Morgan is benefiting from the rising energy demand driven by AI-powered data centers through its extensive natural gas infrastructure and expansion projects. The company has announced the $1.7 billion Trident project, which will serve the growing demand in Southeast Texas, including power and industrial customers, as well as LNG facilities.

Additionally, KMI has secured contracts to expand its previously announced MSX project, increasing its capacity to 1.8 billion cubic feet per day. With a strategic position serving 45% of U.S. power demand in key regions, KMI is well-placed to capitalize on the increasing need for reliable natural gas supply to support AI data centers and other energy-intensive industries. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

