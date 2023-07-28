Natural Gas Forecast: Up after Steep Sell-off with Focus on Short-Term Demand

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

EIA storage build last week was slightly smaller than expected.

Reduced demand and milder temperatures over the next two weeks.

US Supreme Court approves Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Overview

US natural gas futures are seeing a marginal uptick in trading on Friday, attempting to recover from yesterday’s significant sell-off. Prices experienced a sharp 7% drop on Thursday, hitting a five-week low due to revised weather forecasts indicating reduced demand and milder temperatures over the next two weeks.

Despite the recent decline, it’s worth noting that the storage build last week was slightly smaller than expected. Unusually hot weather conditions led to an increased consumption of gas by power generators to meet the rising electricity demand from air conditioners running at full blast.

Meanwhile, in the spot market, power and gas prices have surged in some regions, reaching their highest levels in months. As a heatwave continues to grip much of the country, homes and businesses are cranking up their air conditioners, driving up power demand to nearly record levels and putting immense strain on electric grids nationwide.

In a significant development for the energy sector, the US Supreme Court has cleared the path for the completion of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline. The court’s decision deals a blow to environmental groups opposing the pipeline, which is led by US energy company Equitrans Midstream. The successful operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital for unlocking more gas from Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, the nation’s largest shale gas basin.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), utilities added 16 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ending July 21. Although slightly below the 19-bcf forecast by analysts, this build marks a positive trend compared to last year’s increase of 18 bcf and the five-year average of 31 bcf for the same period (2018-2022).

As the natural gas market seeks stability amidst changing demand dynamics, traders will closely monitor weather updates and storage data to assess short-term bullish or bearish trends.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Natural Gas

The Natural Gas market is showing a slight bullish bias based on the 4-hour chart analysis. The current price at 2.654 is higher than the previous close, indicating some bullish momentum. It lies above the 200-4H moving average (2.635), potentially acting as support, but below the 50-4H moving average (2.672), which could provide resistance. The 14-4H RSI at 50.12 reflects balanced momentum with a slight uptick.

The market trades within the main support area of 2.487 to 2.542 and the main resistance area of 2.782 to 2.836. Traders should closely observe these levels for potential longer-term breakouts or reversals. Over the short-run, however, the focus should be on the moving averages.

