Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Weaken on Profit-Taking Ahead of EIA Storage Data

Traders booked profits amid stable weather and soft production

Gas prices could fall under pressure from government inventory data

Natural gas futures fell despite U.S. LNG export plants hitting record highs

On Wednesday, natural gas prices dropped sharply after a nearly 36.0-cent rally over the past three trading sessions. Traders booked profits amid a stable weather outlook and continued soft production. With production holding below 100 Bcf/d and weather models not deviating from a fluctuating weather pattern for the rest of the month, traders sold off positions as the near-term bearish price outlook remained intact.

At 04:45 GMT, Natural Gas is trading $2.168, down $0.002 or -0.09%.

On Thursday, natural gas prices continued to decline, inching lower due to the relapse in the Nymex front month. The halving of demand from Tuesday into the end of the week could have sparked the price drop, particularly following the rapid rise over the past three trading sessions.

Government Inventory Data May Lead to Further Drop in Gas Prices

Gas prices could fall further under pressure from the next round of government inventory data. Injection estimates suggest the first weekly increase in the storage surplus versus the five-year average in five weeks with the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) next storage report, which will be published at 14:30 a.m. GMT on Thursday.

US Natural Gas Futures Drop Despite Record High LNG Exports

Despite a drop in preliminary daily output and U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants expected to hit a record high for the second consecutive month in April after Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas returned to service in February, U.S. natural gas futures still fell by approximately 5% on Wednesday. This was due to forecasts confirming that the weather will remain mostly mild and heating demand will remain low for the next two weeks, resulting in a decline from a one-month high in the previous session.

Natural Gas Market Reaches New Highs Despite Volatility

On Tuesday, the front-month contract for natural gas saw a 4% increase, reaching its highest closing price since March 16th. The gas market has been highly volatile over the past month, with 11 out of the past 21 trading days experiencing gains or losses of more than 5%.

As a result, the number of shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund reached a record of 181.3 million on Tuesday. Freeport LNG’s export plant, which had been shut down due to a fire in June 2022, is on track to pull in around 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, higher than the 2.1 bcfd it can convert into LNG for export.

In April, average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.1 bcfd.

From a daily technical viewpoint, Natural Gas is trading below the pivot at $2.353. Overtaking the pivot will be a sign of strength that could extend the rally over the near-term into R1 into $2.727. Meanwhile, a sustained move under the pivot will indicate the presence of sellers. This could create the downside momentum needed to challenge S1 at 1.695.

Support and Resistance Line:

S1 – $1.696 PIVOT – $2.353 S2 – $1.140 R1 – $2.727

