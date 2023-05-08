Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Rise on Lower Production Despite Warmer Weather Predictions

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Highlights

Gas Futures Reach One-Week High

Speculators increased their net short positions

Mild spring weather led to record-low next-day gas and power prices

Natural Gas Overview

On Monday, US natural gas rose by about 4%, reaching a one-week high. This increase was due to a slight decrease in daily gas production despite predictions of warmer weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously anticipated.

The June delivery front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 9 cents or 4.2% to $2.227, closing at its highest level since May 1.

Gas Price Drop Spurs Record Short Positions

Last week, gas prices had fallen by about 11%, causing speculators to increase their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the second consecutive week. According to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitments of Traders report, these positions were at their highest since early April.

Mild Spring Weather Lowers Gas, Power Prices

On Monday, the mild spring weather resulted in lower demand for heating or cooling, which put pressure on next-day gas and power prices, causing them to reach their lowest levels in years. At the Henry Hub benchmark L in Louisiana, next-day gas prices fell to their lowest since October 2020, while at the Southern California Border, they reached their lowest since July 2020.

Similarly, next-day power prices also decreased significantly. At the SP-15 hub in Southern California, they dropped to a record low of $3.25. At the Palo Verde hub in Arizona, power prices reached their lowest since May 2020, while in New England, they fell to their lowest since March 2021.

US Gas Production Rises Demand

According to Refinitiv, the average gas production in the Lower 48 states of the United States has increased to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May, up from a record 101.4 bcfd in April. However, daily output fell to a two-week low of 101.1 bcfd on Saturday.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Refinitiv predicted that the demand for gas in the United States, including exports, would remain close to 90.8 bcfd for this week and next. These predictions are lower than Refinitiv’s previous outlook on Friday.

US LNG Export Flows Decline

The average gas flows to the seven major U.S. LNG export plants have decreased to 13.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May, down from a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April. The main reason for this decline is the reduction in production at Cameron LNG’s terminal in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc’s facilities at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Even though last month’s gas flows set a record, they were higher than the capacity of the seven plants, which can only convert 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG. This is because some of the gas is used to power equipment required to produce LNG.

Warm Weather Ahead with Lowered TDD

Meteorologists predicted that the weather in the coming weeks would be warmer than usual, with fewer Total Degree Days (TDD) than normal for this time of year. TDD is a measurement used to estimate the demand for cooling or heating homes and businesses. It calculates the number of degrees the average temperature for a day is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Technical Analysis

Natural gas prices posted an impressive performance on Monday after a successful test of (S1) $1.962 late last week. The strong momentum has put the market in a position to challenge the pivot at $2.168. Trader reaction to this price will determine the short-term direction of the market.

Since the main trend is down, we expect to see sellers reemerge on a test of $2.168. Overtaking the pivot, however, will indicate the buying is getting stronger. If this continues to generate enough upside momentum then look for an eventual test of (R1) at $2.432.

S1 – $1.962 R1 – $2.168 S2 – $1.698 R2 – $2.432 S3 – $1.286 R3 – $2.638

