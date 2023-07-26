Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Impacted by Mixed European Trade, Supply Uncertainties, Weather Forecasts

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Natural Gas Futures edge lower, offsetting previous gains.

European gas prices mixed; concerns over Norwegian outages and low LNG flow.

US gas demand rises due to hot weather; maintenance affects LNG exports.

Overview

US Natural Gas futures are edging lower shortly before the regular session opening in New York. This is offsetting some of the gains from the previous session.

Europe Gas – Prices Mixed on Concerns over Norwegian Outage, Healthy Inventories

This movement is being primarily driven by a mixed trade in Europe, where Dutch and British wholesale gas prices showed a diverse trend overnight. Despite concerns over upcoming Norwegian outages in August and the low flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) heading to Europe, healthy gas inventories in the region are providing some support.

However, uncertainties arise due to extended maintenance at the Dvalin gas field, and other sites like the Troll field and Kollsnes processing plant are also scheduled for maintenance in August. This extension indicates that maintenance plans may not be going as smoothly as expected, raising further questions about supply reliability.

Moreover, the expiration of options tomorrow has sparked significant interest around the 35 euros mark, potentially influencing the market’s direction. With the European natural gas market expected to remain tight until it can accommodate larger volumes of LNG, traders are closely monitoring these developments to gauge future price movements.

US Gas – Supported by Continued Hot Weather; Gains Limited by Low Volatility

In contrast, US natural gas futures saw a 2% increase on Tuesday due to a drop in daily output and forecasts for continued hot weather through early August, particularly in Texas. This surge in demand comes as homes and businesses escalate air conditioning usage to combat the ongoing heatwave, setting record-high power demand in the state.

Despite the increase in gas consumption for power generation, the state’s reliance on gas-fired plants and other energy sources like wind, coal, nuclear, and solar plays a crucial role in shaping supply and demand dynamics.

While recent price movements have been relatively stable, the market remains cautious, with implied volatility suggesting expectations of likely price changes in the future. As meteorologists predict hotter-than-normal weather conditions in the Lower 48 states until at least August 9, US gas demand is expected to rise. Additionally, gas flows to major US LNG export plants have increased but still remain below previous records due to ongoing maintenance.

Short-Term Outlook: Traders Facing Challenges

Overall, the natural gas market faces a delicate balance between supply and demand dynamics in both the US and Europe, with factors like weather, maintenance schedules, and international trade playing critical roles in shaping short-term forecasts. Traders are closely monitoring these developments to determine whether the market’s outlook leans towards a bullish or bearish stance.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Natural Gas

The Natural Gas market is exhibiting weakness as the current 4-hour price of 2.686 remains below the previous close at 2.725. However, there is an upward trend as it trades above the 200-4H moving average of 2.614 and the 50-4H moving average at 2.651. The 14-4H RSI reading of 48.16 indicates balanced to slightly weaker momentum.

The main support area lies between 2.487 and 2.542, while the main resistance area is between 2.782 and 2.836. The consolidating chart pattern suggests imminent volatility, with the direction being determined by the moving averages.

