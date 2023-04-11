Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Climb 8% as Demand Outlook Improves on Colder Weather Forecast

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Natural gas futures rose 8% in the US due to short covering

Cooler weather in the Lower 48 forecasted a week from now

Traders anticipate volatility, with no distinct driving force to influence price action.

Overview

Natural gas futures in the U.S. increased by 8% on Monday as traders covered their short positions after a dip in prices to a multi-month low last Thursday.

Market analysts attribute the short-covering to the weather data that indicates a return of cooler temperatures to the Lower 48 in a week’s time. However, traders are anticipating a significant amount of volatility in the short-term as they believe there is a lack of distinct driving forces to influence the price action in either direction.

On Monday, May natural gas futures closed at $2.172, up $0.161 or +8.01%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund ETF (UNG) closed at $6.86, up $0.45 or +6.945. The drop in prices last week was due to milder weather and an increase in output, resulting in the largest decline since early March.

Natural Gas Traders Eyeing Latest Weather Models

Traders resumed activity on Monday after the Easter break, and the primary focus was on the latest weather models. NatGasWeather reported that there was some fluctuation with each run. However, the overall consensus was that the weather could turn colder by this weekend.

The midday weather data showed a cool weather system crossing the northern United States from April 17-19, leading to a moderate increase in natural gas demand. Forecasters predict that demand will decrease by April 21 as comfortable temperatures spread across most of the Lower 48. Additionally, NatGasWeather suggests that the longer-range weather maps show a “neutral to bearish” outlook with light demand in most of the country during the last week of April.

Early Look at Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

The mild winter resulted in high gas reserves in storage that are unsustainable.

On March 31, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that stocks were at 1,830 Bcf. This exceeded last year’s level by 443 Bcf and was 298 Bcf above the five-year average.

Analyst estimates for the first build of the traditional injection season are varied. Preliminary projections range from a withdrawal of 20 Bcf to an injection of 40 Bcf. NGI’s estimate is a 35 Bcf build. This is higher than last year’s 8 Bcf injection and the five-year average build of 28 Bcf.

Daily May Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Daily May Natural Gas

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The trend turned up on Monday when buyers edged through $2.197. A trade through $1.992 will change the main trend to down.

The minor 50% level at $2.117 is potential support. The nearest upside objective is a 50% level at $2.391.

Daily May Natural Gas Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the minor pivot at $2.117 is likely to determine the direction of the May natural gas futures contract on Tuesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $2.117 will indicate the presence of buyers. A trade through the minor top at $2.241 will reaffirm the uptrend. This could create the upside momentum needed to challenge $2.391.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $2.117 will signal the presence of sellers. This could lead to a retest of the multi-month low at $1.992.

