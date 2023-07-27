Natural Gas Forecast: Impacted by Weather-Driven Demand Ahead of Storage Report

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. natural gas futures decline, awaiting government storage report.

Weather-related demand leads to an increase in gas supplies.

Natural gas premium reaches record high, signaling market uncertainty.

Overview

U.S. natural gas futures experienced a second consecutive session of decline on Thursday, as traders eagerly awaited the release of the latest government storage report. Market participants are keeping a close eye on the numbers, with expectations for a build of 12 billion cubic feet (BCF).

In the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration revealed that natural gas supplies in storage had risen by 41 BCF for the week ending July 14. Analysts had predicted a slightly higher storage increase of 48 BCF, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Despite the storage buildup, total working gas in storage stood at 2.971 trillion cubic feet, indicating an increase of 575 BCF from the previous year and 360 BCF above the five-year average. This drop in storage levels can be attributed to the surge in weather-related demand.

NatGasWeather Forecast

Looking forward, NatGasWeather’s forecast from July 27 to August 2 indicates high pressure dominating most of the U.S., leading to scorching temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to 110s, with the hottest conditions spanning from California to Texas. Weather systems are expected to bring showers and more comfortable highs of 70s to mid-80s across the Great Lakes and Northeast regions next week. However, other areas will continue to experience very warm to hot conditions with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to 110s. Overall, demand is expected to remain very high until Saturday, before gradually easing to a still elevated level.

On Wednesday, natural gas prices witnessed a 2% slide, reaching a one-week low, primarily due to revised forecasts of lower demand for the current week and the next two weeks, compared to previous expectations. Despite this adjustment, the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states is anticipated to remain hotter than normal through mid-August, particularly in Texas.

An interesting development in the market is the premium of futures for September over August natural gas, which reached a record high of around 3.9 cents per mmBtu on Wednesday. This stark shift from the usual trading pattern suggests increased market volatility and reflects traders’ uncertainty about future supplies and demand dynamics.

Short-Term Forecast: Bearish

In conclusion, U.S. natural gas futures are experiencing a bearish trend as traders eagerly await the upcoming government storage report. Despite the recent increase in gas supplies, the persistently hot weather conditions are expected to keep demand at elevated levels, contributing to the market’s uncertainty and increased price volatility. As the situation unfolds, traders will closely monitor the supply and demand dynamics to gauge potential price movements in the near term.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Natural Gas

The analysis of the Natural Gas market based on specific technical indicators reveals the following insights. The current 4-hour price for Natural Gas is 2.669, slightly higher than the previous 4-hour close of 2.665, indicating a flat trade on the 4-hour chart.

The relationship between the current price and the 200-4H moving average (2.625) suggests a bullish stance, as the price remains above the moving average. Similarly, the current price’s relation to the 50-4H moving average (2.665) shows neutral sentiment. Earlier in the session, however, prices fell below the 50-4H, suggesting sellers were gaining control.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 46.72 points towards a moderately weak momentum, as it hovers below the neutral level of 50. Although the price is currently above the main support area (2.487 to 2.542) and the main resistance area (2.782 to 2.836), the market’s overall sentiment remains uncertain due to the weaker RSI.

