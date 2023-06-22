Natural Gas Forecast: Hot Weather Fuels Bullish Outlook Ahead of EIA Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Traders await EIA storage report for potential market volatility.

Anticipated hot weather impacts natural gas demand.

Declining supply and record-breaking power demand contribute to bullish sentiment.

Overview

Natural gas futures are edging higher on Thursday as traders brace themselves for the release of the government’s weekly storage report at 14:30 GMT. This report has the potential to introduce volatility to the market depending on whether the figures significantly deviate from the consensus estimate of 91 Bcf. Traders are closely monitoring this release as it could influence market sentiment and pricing trends.

Weather Influence

Weather patterns are a significant driver of natural gas market dynamics. Meteorologists have forecasted a shift in weather conditions across the Lower 48 states. Meteorologists predict hotter-than-normal conditions from June 24 to July 6. They are also predicting near-normal temperatures for the period from June 21-23. This anticipation of hot weather has implications for natural gas demand in the coming weeks.

Supply Factors

The supply side of the natural gas market has experienced recent fluctuations. Data from Refinitiv, a leading data provider, reveals that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has declined from a record high in May to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June. Ongoing pipeline maintenance activities, primarily in the Haynesville shale region spanning Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, attribute this decrease.

Demand Factors

Demand factors play a crucial role in shaping natural gas prices and market trends. In Texas, the power grid operator has projected another record-breaking day of electric usage, following a previous all-time high. However, despite this projection, the forecasted usage fell short as consumers responded to calls for energy conservation during an early summer heat wave. Moreover, as approximately half of Texas’ electricity generation relies on gas-fired plants, there is an expectation of higher gas consumption due to increased power demand.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish

The short-term outlook for natural gas indicates an increase in demand, including exports, according to Refinitiv’s forecasts. Anticipated hot weather is expected to drive gas demand from 94.2 bcfd this week to 98.8 bcfd next week. Recent market movements have seen a 4% rise in U.S. natural gas futures.

The increase in gas prices can be attributed to a decline in gas output and the anticipation of sustained hot weather, especially in Texas. Despite reduced gas flow to LNG export plants due to maintenance, prices have risen. Traders eagerly await the release of the government’s weekly storage report, as significant deviations from the consensus estimate could introduce market volatility.

Overall, these factors indicate a bullish sentiment for natural gas, driven by increasing demand, favorable market movements, and the potential for volatility based on the storage report’s figures.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas Futures

In the Natural Gas market, the current 4-hour price of 2.620 is slightly below the previous 4-hour close of 2.625. This is indicating minor downward movement. However, it remains above both the 200-4H moving average of 2.379 and the 50-4H moving average of 2.472, suggesting a bullish trend. The 14-4H RSI reading of 60.36 indicates a moderately bullish sentiment. The main support area is between 2.333 and 2.285, while the main resistance area ranges from 2.681 to 2.717. Based on the provided data and analysis, the market sentiment leans towards a bullish outlook.

