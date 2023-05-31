Natural Gas Forecast: Early Strength Tied to Mid-June Heatwave Predictions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Natural gas prices rise on forecasts of warmer weather in mid-June.

US natural gas production at record levels, but prices still increase.

Gas flows affected by LNG plant maintenance and increased Canadian exports.

Overview

The natural gas is trading at a one-week high on Wednesday. This increase was driven by forecasts predicting warmer weather in mid-June, which would lead to higher demand for air conditioning.

Interestingly, this price rise happened despite the fact that the United States is currently producing natural gas at record levels. Additionally, there have been lower gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance, and Canada has been exporting more gas following wildfires that caused some energy companies to temporarily halt production earlier in the month.

Specifically, the futures contract for natural gas to be delivered in July on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 3.5 cents, or 1.5%, reaching $2.362 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT). This puts the contract on track to have its highest closing price since May 24.

Despite the price increase on Wednesday, a decrease of around 2% in May is still expected for the futures contract of the front-month, following a gain of about 9% in April.

US Gas Production Hits Record High

Data provider Refinitiv reported that average gas output in the Lower 48 states of the United States has reached 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, surpassing April’s monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.

Canadian Gas Exports Surge

Gas flows from Canada to the United States are expected to reach a 10-week high of 8.54 bcfd on Wednesday, compared to 7.81 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. Canadian gas exports have fluctuated this month due to wildfires in Alberta, dropping to a 25-month low of 6.41 bcfd on May 17 but rising to 8.12 bcfd on May 23 as firefighters made progress in controlling the blazes.

It’s worth noting that Canada supplies about 8% of the gas consumed or exported by the United States Additionally, exports have averaged 8.3 bcfd since the beginning of the year after 9.0 bcfd in 2022.

US Weather to Shift from Normal to Warmer in June

Meteorologists have projected that the weather in the Lower 48 states will mostly remain near normal from May 31 to June 10 before turning warmer than normal from June 11 to 15.

US Gas Demand to Rise, LNG Flows Stabilize

Refinitiv has forecasted that U.S. gas demand, including exports, will increase from 89.5 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week as the weather becomes seasonally warmer. These forecasts are similar to those made on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven major U.S. LNG export plants have declined from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants. Despite the price increase on Wednesday, market analysts still expect the futures contract for the front-month to decrease by around 2% in May, following a gain of about 9% in April.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Natural gas is currently straddling $2.168 (PIVOT). This is a key level because a sustained move under it could trigger the start of an acceleration to the downside with $1.962 (S1) the next target.

If buyers can overcome the PIVOT then look for the start of another attempt to breakout to the upside with $2.432 (R1) the upside target level.

S1 – $1.962 R1 – $2.432 S2 – $1.698 R2 – $2.638 S3 – $1.286 R3 – $2.902

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.