Natural Gas Faces Selling Pressure After Brief Rally: Will It Rebound or Retreat?

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 21.06.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas exceeded the more recent swing high of 2.69 today with a high of 2.70. However, selling pressure quickly took charge and pushed natural gas back down to below yesterday’s low 2.52. If it closes below there, then a deeper pullback is likely coming.

Weekly Support Stands Out

Weekly support is at 2.38 and 2.21. On the daily chart, the weekly high of 2.38 matches a swing high. A pullback to test that area as support looks likely, at a minimum.

Clues Provided During Pullback

The characteristics of this pullback will provide clues as to the next moves for natural gas. An internal uptrend line has been added to the most recent advance and denotes potential support. If support is seen at or above the line, it would indicate greater underlying strength than if natural gas falls below the line and closes below it. Relative weakness or strength seen within the pullback decreases or increases the speed of a potential recovery and chance for a test of highs.

Today’s advance triggered a bullish weekly trend continuation, although it is not confirmed until there is a daily close above last week’s high. Certainly, a break above a prior high followed by a quick bearish reversal, is not the most bullish price action. In the case of natural gas, it seems that further uncertainty is in the cards before another attempt to go higher.

Multiple Indications Identify Target Zone

The initial key target zone has been from 2.77 to 2.83, and it remains so. That zone is targeted by a couple independent indicators as well as the confluence of Fibonacci levels. Independent indicators means that they provide a useful target just on the conclusion of one indicator. For example, the long-term trending indicator, the 100-Day EMA, is a good target by itself. Also, the completion of the ABCD pattern is marked on the chart. The next higher target zone points to the completion of a large, measured move.

Highest Monthly Close in Four Likely

As we head into the final trading days for the month of June, natural gas is set to close at its highest monthly closing price in four months. This would be bullish and another sign of underlying strength in natural gas.

