Natural Gas Faces Bearish Reversal: Will it Rebound or Continue to Decline?

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 29.06.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas is on track to complete an outside day bearish reversal today. It began the session testing new highs, before encountering resistance at a new trend high of 2.88. That high was right at the upper channel trendline, and just above the top of a resistance zone with a high of 2.83. The pullback off that high today has been sharp as natural gas clearly fell below the lows of the previous two days. The range is wide, plus the close looks like it will complete near the low of the day.

Support Seen at Uptrend Line. Can It Hold?

Support was seen at a low of 2.65, an exact test of the internal uptrend line as support. So far it has stopped further declines but there is no sign of an increase in demand since reaching the line. There is chance that today’s low holds and leads to an advance off trendline support. In that case, natural gas would first be testing prior two-day support as resistance around 2.72. Subsequently, keep an eye on the area around the 100-Day EMA at 2.78 for resistance, but also a sign of strength on a decisive rally above it.

Bearish Reversal Day Could Lead to Additional Selling Pressure

Nonetheless, given today’s bearish performance off a likely swing high, the current pullback may evolve into a deeper retracement. A drop below today’s 2.65 low increases the chance for a continuation lower for the pullback. In such a scenario, Fibonacci retracement levels will be watched for possible support. The first is the 38.2% retracement at 2.59, followed by the 50% retracement at 2.51, and finally the 61.8% pullback at 2.42. Weekly support is down around 2.45. So, there is a good chance natural gas can fall to the lower price areas before completing its pullback.

Upside Targets in Sight Only After Retracement Complete

The characteristics of this early correction will provide clues as to what might happen next. There are higher target zones that may eventually be reached. A quick retracement and recovery mean they are more likely to be reached sooner rather than later. Alternatively, natural gas pulls back and consolidates within previous consolidation parameters for weeks or months, thereby continuing uncertainty as to a recovery in prices.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.