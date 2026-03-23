Natural Gas ETFs to Watch as Energy Crisis Deepens Amid Iran War

The intensifying war in the Middle East over the past month has emerged as a central narrative shaping global commodity markets. The conflict, which has evolved from localized skirmishes to targeted strikes on energy infrastructure, sent shockwaves across industries, with natural gas being no exception.

While consumers worldwide grow increasingly anxious about securing timely supplies, producers and suppliers find themselves in a profitable position amid soaring prices. According to data from Trading Economics, U.S. natural gas futures have hiked approximately 11% in the past 30 days alone.

This surge has brought natural gas companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to them — as well as those offering direct exposure to gas prices — into sharp investor focus. For investors aiming to capitalize on this volatility, maintaining these assets on their watchlist has become a strategic necessity (not just an option).

To understand why this moment is pivotal for energy market investors, one must examine how the war has driven price increases and the advantages that natural gas ETFs offer in such a volatile landscape.

The Strait of Hormuz Chokehold & the Qatar Strike

The primary driver of the current surge in natural gas prices is, without doubt, supply disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a critical juncture for global liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

The effective closure of this passage over the past few weeks due to Iranian threats and maritime instability, in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli joint strike on the former, has pushed global prices to almost four-year highs. By choking the supply route for nearly one-fifth of the world’s gas, the conflict has ensured that even surplus production elsewhere cannot easily reach theglobal market creating an artificial but severe scarcity.

This situation has taken a more critical turn, following Iran's recent missile attacks on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the world’s largest LNG export hub. The strike caused extensive damage to the facility, successfully knocking out roughly 17% of Qatar’s export capacity, which amounts to roughly 12.8 million metric tons annually.

Experts estimate it could take three to five years to fully restore these facilities, setting the stage for sustained natural gas price hikes in the days ahead.

How Natural Gas ETFs Offer a Strategic Edge?

Considering the aforementioned discussion, the current timeline is a critical window for investors. While individual natural gas stocks might be reaching all-time highs, they remain vulnerable to targeted strikes or operational shutdowns amid the ongoing Middle East conflict that is intensifying with each passing day.

Against this backdrop, choosing natural gas ETFs over direct spot exposure or single-company stocks helps cushion investors against localized risks while still capturing the broader upward trend driven by the ongoing energy crisis.

Natural Gas ETFs to Watch

For investors interested in gaining exposure to this current uptrend of natural gas prices, here are relevant Natural Gas ETFs to add to their watchlist:

United States Natural Gas ETF UNG

This fund, with net assets worth $460 million, tracks the daily price movements of natural gas. UNG has gained 7.6% since Feb. 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and military infrastructure.

The fund charges 124 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a volume of 10.26 million shares in the last trading session.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas BOIL

This fund, with assets worth $406.9 million, is the only ETF that targets 2x the daily returns of natural gas futures. It has soared 10.4% since Feb. 28, 2026.

The fund charges 95 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 11.61 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF LNGX

This fund, with net assets worth $49.88 million, provides exposure to 33 companies engaged in the exploration, production, and initial processing of Natural Gas and NGLs (upstream), as well as transportation, storage, processing, offshore exports, and liquefaction infrastructure that processes LNG for export (midstream). Its top three holdings include Coterra Energy CTRA (8.30% weightage), EQT Corp. EQT (7.04%) and Expand Energy EXE (5.86%).

LNGX has risen 8.8% since Feb. 28, 2026. The fund charges 45 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.24 million shares in the last trading session.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas ETF UNL

This fund, with net assets worth $16.62 million, tracks the daily price movements of natural gas and primarily invests in natural gas futures contracts. It has soared 7.4% since Feb. 28, 2026.

The fund charges 157 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.18 million shares in the last trading session.

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EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL): ETF Research Reports

United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG): ETF Research Reports

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Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF (LNGX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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