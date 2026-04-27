Natural Gas Drops on Record Storage Build: What Comes Next?

Last week, the natural gas market was dominated by a historic development, marking the earliest-ever triple-digit storage injection. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a massive 103 billion cubic feet (Bcf) build, significantly above both market expectations and historical averages. This surge pushed total inventories well above both last year’s levels and the five-year average, shifting market sentiment sharply bearish despite supportive global cues.



At this time, investors may consider focusing on select natural gas-focused stocks such as Comstock Resources CRK, Antero Resources (AR) and Expand Energy EXEAR, which remain well-positioned to benefit from long-term structural trends.

Weekly Price Movement Sees Gains Fade After Storage Surprise

Natural gas prices started the week on a modestly positive note, supported by a cooler weather outlook and steady LNG demand. Futures posted a six-session winning streak early in the week, briefly approaching the $2.70-$2.74/MMBtu range. However, the sentiment reversed sharply after the EIA reported the 103 Bcf storage injection — the largest and earliest of its kind. Prices fell nearly 3-4% in subsequent sessions, settling at just over $2.50/ MMBtu by the end of the week. Overall, the market ended the week with a slight loss, as the bearish storage data overshadowed weather-driven demand expectations and erased earlier gains.

Global Dynamics Add a Bullish Undercurrent

While domestic fundamentals appeared weak, global developments painted a more optimistic picture. LNG supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Iran and key Middle East producers, led to a sharp contraction in global gas supply. Reports suggest a nearly 20% decline in global LNG availability, driven by reduced production and logistical constraints.



At the same time, U.S. LNG exports have surged to record levels, partially offsetting supply gaps left by major producers like Qatar. This highlights the growing strategic importance of U.S. gas in the global energy mix. Strong export demand and tightening global balances could provide a floor for prices in the medium term.

Short-Term Pressure, Long-Term Opportunity

Despite last week’s bearish price action, the broader outlook for natural gas remains cautiously optimistic. The large storage build reflects seasonal dynamics rather than a structural collapse in demand. As the market moves toward summer, rising power demand and cooling needs could gradually absorb excess supply and stabilize prices.



Moreover, global supply disruptions and increasing reliance on LNG underscore the long-term value of natural gas as a transition fuel. Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon may find current price weakness an opportunity to focus on quality natural gas stocks positioned to benefit from tightening global markets.

3 Stocks Worth a Closer Look

In this evolving landscape, companies like Comstock Resources, Antero Resources and Expand Energy stand out as strong candidates for investors seeking exposure to the natural gas space.



Comstock Resources: It is an independent natural gas producer based in Frisco, TX, with operations concentrated in north Louisiana and East Texas. Comstock Resources — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — is fully focused on developing the Haynesville and Bossier shales, two of the largest gas plays in the United States. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CRK holds a large acreage position across Haynesville, giving it direct exposure to Gulf Coast LNG demand growth. Its production is 100% natural gas, making it one of the most gas-levered E&Ps in the sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates a 50% year-over-year surge. The firm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 56.9%, on average.



Antero Resources: It is an independent energy producer focused on natural gas and liquids in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, this Zacks #3 Ranked company develops low-cost assets in the Marcellus and Utica shales, holding about 515,000 net acres. Antero Resources’ production mix is weighted toward natural gas and NGLs, with minimal oil exposure. AR is also one of the largest U.S. suppliers of natural gas and LPG to export markets.



Antero Resources is supported by its midstream affiliate, Antero Midstream, in which it owns roughly 29%. This integrated setup secures transportation and market access from Appalachia to the Gulf Coast. A low debt profile and steady drilling results provide flexibility and support long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Antero Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates 148% year-over-year surge.



Expand Energy: Expand Energy has emerged as the largest natural gas producer in the United States after completing the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger. With a strong footprint in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising natural gas demand fueled by LNG exports, growing AI and data-center power needs, EV adoption and broader electrification trends.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expand Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a 45.9% year-over-year improvement. The firm, Zacks Rank of 3, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 5.4%, on average.

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