Natural Gas Drivers in March 2026: Storage, Weather and LNG

U.S. natural gas markets moved through a volatile but relatively stable week as traders balanced fading winter demand with global supply concerns. Warmer temperatures reduced heating needs, yet geopolitical risks and steady export demand kept prices from sliding sharply.



As the market transitions toward spring, investors are watching supply balances and export flows closely. At this time, investors may want to keep an eye on natural gas-focused companies, such as EQT Corporation EQT, Comstock Resources CRK and Excelerate Energy EE, which remain closely tied to the commodity’s long-term outlook.

Natural Gas Slides Into Shoulder Season

Natural gas prices faced pressure during the week of March 9-13 as the market entered the seasonal “shoulder period,” when temperatures are typically too warm to drive strong heating demand but not hot enough to trigger summer cooling demand. Mild weather across the United States sharply reduced residential and commercial consumption, keeping a lid on price rallies.



Still, the market remained volatile. Traders closely monitored the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its potential impact on global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply. Analysts warned that uncertainty around the conflict could lead to sudden price gaps when trading resumes after the weekend.



Despite the softer demand backdrop, futures avoided a sharp breakdown as traders continued to assess global supply risks and export demand.

LNG Demand Offers Support

Export demand has become a key stabilizing force for U.S. natural gas prices. Even as domestic consumption cools with warmer weather, LNG shipments continue to pull significant volumes of gas from the U.S. market.



During the latest week, 36 LNG vessels departed U.S. export terminals with a combined carrying capacity of about 133 billion cubic feet (Bcf). Although slightly lower than the previous week, these flows still reflect strong export activity.



Global market dynamics are reinforcing that demand. Supply disruptions tied to the Middle East tensions and competition among Asian and European buyers have kept international LNG prices elevated. As long as overseas prices remain strong, U.S. exporters have an incentive to maintain high export levels, providing a floor under domestic prices.

Natural Gas Storage and Demand Trends

Storage data also helped shape market sentiment. U.S. working gas inventories were at 1,848 Bcf for the week ending March 6 after a withdrawal of 38 Bcf. The draw was smaller than the typical withdrawal for this time of year and landed near the low end of market expectations.



The report reduced the storage deficit versus the five-year average to just 17 Bcf, signaling that inventories are now close to normal seasonal levels. That development has eased some concerns about supply tightness heading into the spring injection season.



Meanwhile, total U.S. natural gas demand dropped roughly 10% week over week. The decline was driven primarily by a 27% fall in residential and commercial demand as temperatures warmed across much of the country.



Even with the demand slowdown, Henry Hub prices have remained relatively stable. The benchmark spot price climbed from about $2.89 per MMBtu to roughly $3.15 during the week, while overall trading has stayed within a broader range of about $2.89 to $3.30 since mid-February.

Outlook for Natural Gas Investors

The natural gas market appears to be shifting from winter volatility toward early-spring stability. Warmer temperatures may keep near-term demand soft, but steady LNG exports and global supply uncertainty continue to provide important support for prices.



Looking ahead, several structural trends could work in favor of the market. Rising global LNG demand, potential supply disruptions abroad, and growing electricity consumption tied to expanding data-center infrastructure could support stronger natural gas usage over time.



For investors, the environment suggests cautious optimism rather than aggressive speculation. Companies with strong resource bases and exposure to LNG demand may be positioned to benefit if export growth continues.

Final Word

Against this backdrop, investors may want to focus on natural gas-leveraged companies such as EQT Corporation, Comstock Resources and Excelerate Energy as the market navigates the transition from winter demand to the next growth phase driven by global LNG trade.



EQT: EQT is the premier natural gas producer in the domestic market based on average daily sales volumes. With a primary emphasis on the Appalachian Basin, spanning Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the company’s share of natural gas in its overall production/sales is more than 90%.



EQT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The natural gas producer, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Comstock Resources: It is an independent natural gas producer based in Frisco, TX, with operations concentrated in north Louisiana and East Texas. Comstock Resources — currently a Zacks Rank #3 stock — is fully focused on developing the Haynesville and Bossier shales, two of the largest gas plays in the United States.



CRK holds a large acreage position across the Haynesville, giving it direct exposure to Gulf Coast LNG demand growth. Its production is 100% natural gas, making it one of the most gas-levered E&Ps in the sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates a 37% year-over-year surge. The firm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 56.9%, on average.



Excelerate Energy: Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, the company focuses on LNG infrastructure and services, particularly Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) and associated terminals. Operating across both emerging and developed markets, Excelerate Energy accounts for about 20% of the global FSRU fleet and 5% of total regasification capacity. Established in 2003, the company is now expanding into LNG-to-power and gas distribution, offering reliable and flexible energy solutions worldwide.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Excelerate Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 36.7% year-over-year growth. This firm — currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3 — has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 19.6%, on average.

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