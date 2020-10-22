Energy
EQT

Natural gas driller EQT Corp seeking to buy CNX Resources - Bloomberg News

Publisher
Reuters
Published

EQT Corp, the largest U.S. natural gas producer, is considering buying rival CNX Resources, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - EQT Corp , the largest U.S. natural gas producer, is considering buying rival CNX Resources , Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

EQT had recently sent a takeover proposal to CNX Resources, the report https://bloom.bg/35m1oow said, adding that no final decision has been made.

Last month, Reuters reported that EQT had bid for Chevron Corp's Appalachia gas properties and a pipeline stake.

Deal-making has recently picked up pace among oil-focused U.S. producers slammed by the rout in energy prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both EQT and CNX declined to comment on the news. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Eiting by Devika Syamnath) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;)) Keywords: CNX RESOURCES M&A/EQT CORP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQT CNX CVX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular