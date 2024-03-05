Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Cuts and China’s 5% Growth Target Stir Market

China’s Economic Pledges and Market Dynamics

Oil prices experienced a slight downturn, with Brent and WTI futures witnessing declines amidst China’s commitments to overhaul its economic model and manage industrial excess. Despite setting a 5% growth target for 2024, investor concerns loom over the attainability of these goals, given the comparative advantage of a COVID-impacted 2022.

China’s promise to enhance oil and natural gas exploration contrasts with its vow to regulate fossil fuel consumption, adding complexity to the demand forecast. Meanwhile, OPEC+ extends its production cuts to bolster prices amid fluctuating global demand and external production increases.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

NG Price Chart

Natural Gas (NG) saw a modest retreat to $1.9570, marking a 0.81% decrease. Positioned above its pivot at $1.9308, it suggests a latent bullish momentum unless it falls below this mark, potentially signaling bearish trends.

Resistance levels at $1.9871, $2.0282, and $2.0841 delineate the upcoming challenges for upward movement. Conversely, support at $1.8604, followed by $1.8016 and $1.7257, provide critical cushions against further declines.

The current setup, supported by the 50 EMA at $1.8611 and the 200 EMA at $1.9909, leans towards a bullish stance as long as prices stay above the pivot, indicating room for potential gains.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil (USOIL) recent dip to $78.45, marking a 0.30% decrease, hints at potential volatility. The pivot point at $78.86 now acts as a crucial juncture; surpassing this could tilt the scale towards bullish sentiment. Resistance levels are layered at $80.36, $81.06, and $81.80, posing challenges for upward momentum.

Conversely, support is found at $77.93, with further cushions at $77.14 and $76.25, safeguarding against a sharper decline. The break below the upward channel signals a potential downtrend.

With the 50 EMA at $78.41 closely aligning with current prices and the 200 EMA at $76.64 offering long-term support, the market appears bearish unless it reclaims positions above the pivot point.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

UKOIL Price Chart

UKOIL‘s slight decline to $82.59, marking a 0.25% drop, points to nuanced market fluctuations. Positioned below its pivot point at $83.02, the outlook suggests potential downward pressure unless it crosses this threshold, hinting at a bullish resurgence.

Resistance levels are mapped at $83.94, $84.88, and $85.80, delineating challenges for ascending trends. Support levels at $81.70, followed by $80.65 and $79.42, serve as crucial buffers against further declines. The break below the upward channel could signal a shift towards a downtrend.

With the 50 EMA at $82.58 and the 200 EMA at $81.40 providing foundational support, the current stance appears bearish unless UKOIL reclaims ground above its pivot, suggesting a shift towards a more bullish outlook.

