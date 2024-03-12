Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: Middle East Tensions Fuel Bullish Energy Market Trends

Middle East Tensions Nudge Oil Higher, But Demand and Supply Projections Moderate Gains

Oil prices have ticked up amid escalating Middle East tensions, although the uptrend is checked by subdued demand projections and anticipations of non-OPEC supply increases.

Despite conflict-driven concerns, including Red Sea shipping disruptions by Yemen’s Houthis, market gains are tempered. Analysts suggest weakening demand and a rise in output from non-OPEC nations could dampen bullish sentiment.

With eyes on upcoming OPEC, IEA, and EIA reports, any unexpected positive shifts in demand forecasts might alleviate concerns, yet the overall impact on oil—and by extension, natural gas—remains moderated in light of these dynamics.

Natural Gas (NG) is currently priced at $1.81, marking a 0.50% increase. The four-hour chart analysis reveals a pivot point at $1.80. Should prices stabilize above this level, a bullish trend may be anticipated. Resistance is observed at $1.90, $1.98, and $2.06, indicating potential hurdles for upward movement.

Conversely, support levels are placed at $1.73, $1.68, and $1.62, providing floors that may halt declines. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands at $1.88, while the 200-day EMA is at $1.97, both suggesting a possible bullish sentiment above the $1.80 threshold, yet caution is warranted as a dip below this mark could trigger a notable sell-off.

USOIL slightly retreated to $78.06, a minor decrease of 0.02%. Today’s analysis on a 4-hour timeframe sets the pivot point at $78.32. Prices below this marker indicate a bearish outlook, while exceeding this threshold could signal bullish momentum.

Resistance levels are identified at $79.63, $80.67, and $81.65, outlining potential upward challenges. Conversely, support levels are established at $76.79, $75.98, and $75.10, which could provide stability against further declines.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $78.34 and $78.01 respectively, suggest a narrow trading range, with current price dynamics poised at a critical juncture, indicating that a decisive move above $78.32 could pivot towards a more optimistic trend.

UKOIL edges slightly higher to $82.43, marking a modest increase of 0.02%. The trading pivot point is at $82.50, indicating a near equilibrium in current trading sentiment.

A movement above this level could tilt the market towards bullish behavior, whereas failure to surpass it may reinforce a bearish trend. Resistance is forecasted at $83.80, $84.44, and $85.11, delineating potential upward barriers. Support positions are at $81.06, $80.26, and $79.58, crucial for mitigating further losses.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $82.48 and $81.68 respectively, suggest a delicate balance in market dynamics, with the current price narrowly below the pivot suggesting cautious market optimism. A decisive move beyond $82.50 is essential for confirming a bullish outlook.

