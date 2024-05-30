News & Insights

Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: Prices Plunge; Downtrend to Continue or Recovery?

May 30, 2024 — 01:55 am EDT

Market Overview

Oil prices remained mostly stable on Thursday as markets awaited U.S. crude oil stockpiles data, despite resilient U.S. economic activity suggesting higher borrowing costs for a longer period, potentially impacting demand.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a significant drop in crude inventories by 6.49 million barrels, with gasoline down by 452,000 barrels and distillates up by 2.045 million barrels.

This larger-than-expected drawdown could have supported prices, but broader risk-off sentiment exerted downward pressure. Upcoming data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the OPEC+ meeting on June 2 will be crucial in shaping oil and natural gas forecasts.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas (NG) Price Chart

Natural Gas (NG) is trading at $2.65, down 0.08%. The pivot point at $2.72 is crucial for determining market direction. Immediate resistance levels are $2.85, $2.93, and $3.03. On the downside, immediate support is at $2.61, followed by $2.48 and $2.39.

Technical indicators show the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.61 and the 200-day EMA at $2.30. These indicators suggest potential support and resistance levels that traders should monitor.

The outlook remains bearish below $2.72. A break above this level could boost bullish momentum, while a sustained drop below may lead to further declines.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Price Chart

USOIL is currently trading at $79.06, experiencing a slight decline of 0.14%. The pivot point at $79.41 is a critical level for market direction. Immediate resistance levels are at $80.60, $81.53, and $82.74. On the downside, support levels are $78.46, $77.33, and $76.23.

Technical indicators show the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $78.73 and the 200-day EMA at $79.76. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) will be monitored closely for momentum insights.

The outlook is bearish below $79.41. A break above this level could shift the bias towards a more bullish trend.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

Brent Price Chart

UKOIL is trading at $83.20, slightly down by 0.04%. The pivot point is at $83.09, indicating a crucial level for market direction. Immediate resistance levels are $84.66, $85.55, and $86.54. On the downside, immediate support is at $82.00, followed by $80.65 and $79.76.

Technical indicators reveal the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $83.00 and the 200-day EMA at $84.20. Monitoring the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will provide further insights into market momentum.

The outlook remains bullish above $83.00. A break below this level could trigger a sharp selling trend.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

