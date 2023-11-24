Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: Weighing the Impact of OPEC+ and Economic Trends

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Brent crude remains stable with traders eyeing the OPEC+ meeting for possible supply cut decisions.

Both Brent and WTI crude are on track for their first weekly gain in five weeks.

The postponement of the OPEC+ meeting indicates uncertainty in production level consensus.

Positive economic outlook in China influences global oil market sentiments.

Decisions by OPEC+ could tighten global supply, impacting USOIL, UKOIL, and Natural Gas prices.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Brent crude futures remained stable on Friday, with traders cautiously awaiting the outcome of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, which might result in further supply cuts. Both Brent and WTI are poised to achieve their first weekly gain in five weeks, buoyed by expectations that OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, might reduce supply to stabilize the market into 2024. The unexpected postponement of OPEC+’s meeting to November 30, due to difficulties in reaching a consensus on production levels, initially caused a sharp decline in Brent and WTI prices.

This cautious market sentiment, coupled with a positive economic outlook in China, is influencing global oil markets. The potential supply cut decisions by OPEC+ are particularly impactful for USOIL and UKOIL, as well as the broader Natural Gas market, as these adjustments could lead to tighter global supply and potentially higher prices.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas (NG) Chart

Natural Gas faces a downward trend in today’s market, with a current price of $2.99, reflecting a decline of 1.61%. The 4-hour chart analysis indicates a pivot point at $3.16, with immediate resistance at $3.28 and further resistance at $3.36. Support levels are noted at $2.93, followed by $2.82 and $2.71.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 42, suggesting bearish sentiment as it is below the neutral 50 mark. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.02 reinforces this bearish trend, with current prices falling below this critical level.

The technical pattern analysis points to the 50 EMA acting as a resistance level around $3.07, indicating a potential selling trend. The pivot point at $3.16 also adds to the resistance, creating a challenging environment for price gains.

In conclusion, the overall trend for Natural Gas is bearish as long as it remains below $3.07. The short-term outlook suggests that Natural Gas may face difficulty in breaking above these resistance levels. Market participants are advised to monitor these indicators closely, as they will likely influence the direction of Natural Gas in the upcoming trading sessions.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Crude Oil (WTI) Chart

In today’s trading, US Oil has experienced a slight increase, currently priced at $76.58, up by 0.42%. The 4-hour chart analysis pinpoints key levels, with immediate resistance at $78.51 and subsequent levels at $80.26 and $82.08. Support is found at $75.30, with additional levels at $73.92 and $72.00.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neutral at 50, suggesting an equilibrium in buying and selling pressures. The MACD indicator shows a positive divergence of 0.0100 against its signal line at -0.0300, hinting at potential upward momentum. However, US Oil’s price hovers just below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $76.77, indicating a possible resistance barrier.

The chart reveals the 50 EMA extending resistance at $76.75, a pivotal level for determining the short-term trend. Currently, the trend for US Oil appears bearish unless it surpasses the $76.75 mark. In the short term, there’s an expectation for US Oil to test the immediate resistance levels, particularly $78.51, as market participants navigate through these technical indicators.

This cautious yet dynamic outlook reflects the ongoing balancing act in the oil market amid global economic and geopolitical developments.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

Brent Oil Chart

UK Oil exhibits modest gains in today’s trading, with a current price of $81.40, marking an increase of 0.48%. The analysis of the 4-hour chart shows that the pivot point is set at $84.00, with immediate resistance at $86.21 and further resistance at $87.96. Support is seen at $80.07, followed by $78.55 and $76.52.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly above neutral at 51, indicating a marginal bullish sentiment. The MACD stands at 0.020, below its signal line of 0.050, suggesting a watchful eye on the potential shift in momentum. UK Oil is trading just above its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $81.34, indicating a very narrow margin above this key technical level.

The chart shows a downward trendline with the 50 EMA posing resistance at $81.35. This suggests that the asset’s short-term trend is bearish unless it breaks above this resistance level. For the near future, the expectation is for UK Oil to test these resistance points, particularly the critical level at $84.00.

Investors and traders should monitor these levels closely, as they will likely dictate the immediate direction of UK Oil amidst the current market scenario.

