Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: PBoC Rate Cuts Fuel Surge in Prices, Stocks Decline, NG Up Over 1%

Key Insights

US and UK oil prices surge, driven by PBoC’s potential MLF rate cut and US stockpile decrease.

PBoC’s MLF rate cut and RRR reduction could boost China’s liquidity, increasing global crude oil consumption.

EIA reports significant crude oil stock decline due to weather; Baker Hughes predicts reduced North American drilling in 2024.

Oil Markets React to Global Economic and Weather Factors

The US and UK oil are on a rise to maintain its gain for a second session, driven by the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) potential Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate cut and a decrease in US crude oil stockpiles.

The PBoC’s consideration of lowering the MLF rate, following the announcement of a Required Reserve Ratio (RRR) reduction by 50 basis points, is expected to boost liquidity and economic growth in China, the world’s largest oil importer. This could subsequently increase crude oil consumption.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a significant drop in crude oil stocks, influenced by severe weather conditions affecting production and transportation. Baker Hughes predicts reduced drilling and well completion spending in North America in 2024 due to fluctuating commodity prices, reflecting shale producers’ cautious stance in the oil market.

These developments have implications for both natural gas and oil analysis, indicating potential market shifts in consumption and production dynamics.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas Chart

As of January 25, Natural Gas (NG) is experiencing upward momentum, trading at $2.3540 with a 1.36% increase. It currently revolves around a pivot point of $2.32. NG faces resistance at $2.45, $2.53, and $2.64, which could hinder further price climbs. Support levels are established at $2.24, followed by stronger floors at $2.11 and $2.00, providing crucial buffers.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages at 2.398 and 2.586, respectively, suggest resistance zones. After rebounding from a key support at 2.11, NG is testing a significant Fibonacci resistance level around 2.3806.

The trend remains bullish above $2.2500, but failure to break through this resistance may initiate a downturn, potentially to $2.2385 or $2.1115.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Price Chart

As of January 25, US Oil (WTI) exhibits a robust bullish momentum, trading at $76.18, up by 1.24%. The commodity is currently navigating around a pivot point of $75.45, with key resistance levels set at $76.89, $77.84, and $78.90.

These thresholds are crucial for determining the potential for further price increases. Support levels at $74.21, $72.87, and $71.56 provide key fallback positions in case of a downward trend.

The breach of the downward trend line and a bullish engulfing pattern above the pivot point signal a strong uptrend potential. However, a bearish correction to $75.45 could precede further upward movement.

Overall, WTI’s trend is bullish above $75.45, with critical junctures ahead that will define its short-term market path.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

UKOIL Price Chart

As of January 25, UK Oil exhibits a pronounced bullish trend, trading at $81.15, marking a 1.18% increase. Positioned around a pivot point at $80.26, the commodity confronts immediate resistance levels at $81.73, followed by $82.87 and $84.07. These thresholds will critically determine the potential for further price ascents.

Conversely, should the price retract, support levels at $78.99, $77.82, and $76.47 will be crucial in mitigating the decline. The breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, coupled with the bullish engulfing candle above $80.25, signals a strong likelihood of continued upward movement.

The positive alignment of the 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages further reinforces this bullish outlook.

