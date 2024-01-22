Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: NG Dips to $2.20 Amid Cold Weather and China’s Recovery Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

WTI and Brent crude oil face downward trends amid mixed global signals and regional conflicts.

Natural Gas plunges, influenced by domestic and international economic factors, indicating bearish short-term sentiment.

Oil prices await direction from central bank decisions and economic data amidst fluctuating demand forecasts.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. Crude Oil and UK Oil prices are showing a downward trend, trading near $73.00 per barrel, amid mixed market signals. Extreme cold weather in the U.S. is impacting fuel demand, while China’s slow recovery is affecting global oil consumption.

Despite reduced production from OPEC and high U.S. output, which could lead to further price drops, potential disruptions in Middle Eastern supply due to regional conflicts are preventing deeper losses. Both OPEC and the IEA have recently increased their global oil demand forecasts for 2024.

This week’s central bank meetings and economic data releases are expected to provide further direction for oil prices. Natural Gas also reflects this cautious market sentiment, influenced by both domestic and global economic factors.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas Chart

Natural Gas (NG) is witnessing a significant decline, currently trading down 4.77% at $2.194. On its 4-hour chart, a critical pivot point is identified at $2.3361, pivotal for short-term market direction. If NG breaks below this level, support may be found at $2.1854, $2.0634, and $1.9219.

Conversely, resistance levels in case of an upward trend are at $2.4960, $2.6660, and $2.8622. The 50-day and 200-day EMAs, at $2.7013 and $3.0249 respectively, demonstrate a notable decline from the average prices, reinforcing a bearish sentiment.

A distinct gap in NG’s daily chart further indicates a strong inclination towards selling. This trend, coupled with the technical indicators, points to a bearish outlook in the near term. Unless NG reverses above the $2.3361 pivot, the likelihood of continued downward movement remains high.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Price Chart

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is trading at $73.21, a 0.24% decrease. Its 4-hour chart shows a pivotal point at $73.50. Resistance lies at $74.42, $75.20, and $76.13. If the price drops, support exists at $72.47, $71.19, and $70.11.

The 50-day EMA is at $72.80 and the 200-day EMA at $73.45, indicating a market in consolidation. A double top resistance pattern at $74.42 suggests potential selling pressure.

The overall market is balanced, with resistance at $74.45 and support near $71.20. WTI crude oil’s trend is bearish below the $73.50 pivot, suggesting a likelihood of further declines in the short term.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

UKOIL Price Chart

UK Oil (Brent crude) trades at $78.47, down 0.20%, with the 4-hour chart showing a pivot point at $78.70. Resistance is noted at $79.36, $80.29, and $81.44, while support is at $77.30, $76.43, and $75.19. The 50-day and 200-day EMAs are at $78.19 and $78.63, respectively, suggesting stability.

A consolidation phase is indicated by a double top resistance near $80. The current market pattern shows Brent crude oscillating within a range, hinting at bearish sentiment below the pivot point of $78.70.

This indicates a cautious market, waiting for a decisive move for the next trend direction.

