Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: Navigating Through OPEC+ Decisions and Market Trends

Key Insights

Oil prices rise with potential OPEC+ supply cuts and decreased Kazakh production.

Natural Gas shows a slight uptick, but remains bearish below $3.

US Oil trends bearish below the pivot point of $75.95.

Global economic factors and OPEC+ decisions significantly impact oil and gas prices.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Oil prices experienced an uptick on Tuesday, driven by multiple factors including potential actions by OPEC+. The Brent benchmark surpassed $80 a barrel, influenced by the likelihood of OPEC+ extending or intensifying supply cuts and a decrease in Kazakh oil production due to a storm. OPEC+, which includes OPEC and allies like Russia, is scheduled for an online meeting on Thursday to discuss 2024 production targets.

Last week, the market saw a downturn when OPEC+ delayed its meeting, aiming to resolve disagreements over production targets for African members. However, a recent move towards a compromise among OPEC+ members, as reported by Reuters, suggests a possible agreement on reducing production further.

Oil prices are also being supported by a weaker dollar, anticipated reductions in U.S. crude inventories, and the aforementioned decline in Kazakh oil output.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas (NG) Chart

Natural Gas (NG) is showing a slight uptick in its market performance as of November 28, with a 0.88% increase to $2.97. The pivot point for NG is at $2.99, a crucial level for determining the day’s trend. Resistance levels are identified at $3.09, $3.21, and $3.38, while support levels are found at $2.86, $2.73, and $2.61.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48, indicating a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment in the market. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands at $3.03, just above the current price, suggesting a bearish inclination in the short term.

Chart analysis reveals a downward channel, indicating that NG remains bearish, particularly below the $3 mark. This pattern suggests that the current price movement is within a broader bearish trend, and a break above $3 would be necessary to shift this outlook. In conclusion, the overall trend for Natural Gas is bearish as long as it stays below the $3 threshold.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Crude Oil (WTI) Chart

US Oil shows a positive movement on November 28, with a price increase of 0.77%, reaching $75.6. The pivot point is set at $75.93, a critical level for determining the day’s trading bias. Resistance levels are identified at $77.97, $79.14, and $80.23, while support lies at $73.98, $72.04, and $70.70.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49, indicating a neutral market sentiment, hovering just below the midpoint that separates bullish from bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a value of 0.05 with a signal line at -0.32, suggesting a potential shift towards bullish momentum, albeit not strongly pronounced. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands at $76.13, slightly above the current price, indicating a tentative bearish trend.

Chart analysis reveals a downward channel with extended resistance at $75.95. This pattern suggests that selling pressure might increase below this level, indicating a bearish outlook if the price remains under the pivot point. In conclusion, the overall trend for US Oil appears bearish below the $75.95 mark.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

Brent Oil Chart

UK Oil exhibited a positive trend on November 28, with a 0.82% increase, bringing its price to $80.6. The pivot point is established at $80.71, serving as a key indicator for the day’s trading direction.

Resistance levels are set at $82.99, $84.89, and $87.34, while support is found at lower levels of $78.56, $76.57, and $74.50.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at a neutral 50, indicating an equilibrium between buying and selling pressures.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a slightly bullish signal with a value of 0.04 and a signal line at -0.22, suggesting a potential upward momentum. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at $80.86, just above the current price, indicating a very slight bearish inclination.

Chart analysis reveals a symmetrical triangle pattern, with a critical extension at $80.95. This pattern typically indicates a period of consolidation, with a potential breakout on either side.

The proximity of the current price to the pivot point and the 50 EMA suggests a delicate balance in market sentiment. In conclusion, the overall trend for UK Oil is cautiously bearish below the $80.75 mark. In the short term, the market may witness UK Oil testing its immediate resistance levels.

