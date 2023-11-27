Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: Market Trends Amidst OPEC+ Deliberations and Technical Indicators

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Brent crude approaches $80 per barrel amid anticipation of the OPEC+ meeting and potential supply limit agreements into 2024.

Brent crude futures drop to $80.16 a barrel; U.S. WTI crude futures decrease to $75.05 a barrel.

The group moves towards a compromise on production targets, influencing U.S. oil and natural gas markets.

NG price falls to $2.86, with key resistance at $3.09 and support at $2.82.

US Oil (WTI) trades at $74.19, facing technical resistances at $77.97 and supports at $73.98.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Oil prices experienced a decline on Monday, with Brent crude approaching $80 per barrel. This trend occurred as the market anticipated the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where an agreement to limit supplies into 2024 is expected.

Brent crude futures dropped by 0.5% to $80.16 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures decreased by 0.7% to $75.05 a barrel. Despite this decrease, both contracts had registered a slight increase last week, driven by expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia might extend their supply cuts into early 2024.

The OPEC+ group, after initial delays in reaching consensus on production targets, appears to be moving towards a compromise. This development in oil prices could impact U.S. oil and natural gas markets, potentially influencing energy costs and investment decisions in these sectors.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas (NG) Chart

As of November 27, Natural Gas (NG) is experiencing a notable downtrend in the market, with its price falling to $2.86, a decrease of 3.82%. This movement positions NG below the key pivot point of $2.94, which is essential for interpreting future market movements.

Resistance levels are set at $3.09, $3.21, and $3.37, each posing a challenge for any bullish reversal. Support levels are found at $2.82, $2.71, and $2.60, critical for halting further declines.

The technical indicators reveal a bearish market sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30, hovering near the oversold threshold, indicating that the market could be due for a rebound or stabilization.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a value of -0.010, which is below the signal line at -0.030, suggesting the prevailing downward momentum.

Furthermore, the price of Natural Gas is currently below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2.94, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Chart analysis shows a downward trendline breakout at $2.95, indicating potential bearish momentum unless the price can surpass this level.

In summary, the overall trend for Natural Gas is bearish below the $2.95 mark. The short-term expectation is that NG will test the immediate resistance levels, especially at $3.09.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Crude Oil (WTI) Chart

As of November 27, US Oil exhibits a downturn in its market performance, currently trading at $74.19, down by 1.42%. This decline positions the commodity below the pivot point of $75.93, a critical juncture for future price actions.

Technical resistances lie at $77.97, $79.14, and $80.23, challenging any upward momentum. Conversely, support levels are marked at $73.98, $72.04, and $70.70, providing potential floors for further drops.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34, suggesting a bearish market trend without hitting the oversold territory. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents a negative value of -0.230, diverging from its signal line at -0.500, indicating a downward momentum.

This is corroborated by the asset trading below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $75.17, further reinforcing the short-term bearish outlook.

Chart patterns reveal a downward trendline, suggesting a continuation of the bearish trend unless a significant reversal occurs. The overall sentiment for US Oil remains bearish below the crucial level of $75.95.

In summary, the short-term forecast for US Oil anticipates testing lower support levels, particularly at $73.98. The market appears to be in a cautious state, with potential for further declines unless a significant bullish stimulus emerges.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

Brent Oil Chart

UK Oil, as of November 27, is witnessing a downturn in the market, trading at $79.17, marking a 1.3% decrease. This current positioning places the commodity below the critical pivot point of $80.71, which is significant for future price dynamics.

The immediate resistance levels are identified at $82.99, $84.89, and $87.34, presenting substantial hurdles to any upward price movement. On the flip side, support levels are observed at $78.56, $76.57, and $74.50, crucial for halting any further declines in price.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 36, indicating a bearish market sentiment without yet reaching oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a negative trend with a value of -0.22, suggesting a bearish momentum as it remains below the signal line of -0.39. Additionally, the current price is below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $80.09, reinforcing the bearish trend.

Chart analysis reveals a downward trendline extending resistance at $80.70, implying a sustained bearish outlook unless the price can breach this resistance.

In conclusion, the overall trend for UK Oil is bearish below the $80.70 level. The short-term forecast anticipates a test of the immediate resistance levels, particularly at $82.99.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.