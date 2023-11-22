Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: Inventory Builds and OPEC+ Decisions in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Fed’s cautious rate outlook dampens immediate rate cut hopes, impacting energy prices.

U.S. crude and Brent face declines as inventory builds suggest robust oil supplies.

Natural gas prices exhibit a minor downturn, with the market in a consolidation phase.

WTI crude holds steady, with traders eyeing pivot points for directional cues.

Brent crude navigates cautiously, balancing between key support and resistance levels.

U.S. oil and natural gas prices saw a decline after the Federal Reserve’s November minutes signaled a cautious approach to interest rate hikes, dimming immediate hopes for rate cuts.

With the Thanksgiving holiday pushing the release of key economic data, including jobless claims and consumer confidence, to Wednesday, energy markets are attentive.

U.S. crude futures dipped to $76.82, and Brent fell to $81.46 per barrel amid reports of a significant increase in U.S. inventories, suggesting strong oil supplies. Eyes are on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where major producers may consider supply cuts to bolster prices.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas (NG) Chart

Natural Gas prices are showing a slight downturn in the recent market, with a minimal decrease reflected in the latest figures. Trading at a current price of around $2.95, the commodity has seen a marginal movement of -0.34%, indicating a cautious mood among investors.

Key price levels to watch are immediate resistances set near $3.01 and $3.12, with a potential push towards $3.36 if bullish momentum picks up. On the downside, support levels at $2.91 and $2.79 offer a safety net against further declines, with a significant drop possibly testing the lower support at $2.71.

The technical indicators give mixed signals; the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 34.68, suggesting that the asset is nearing oversold conditions but is not quite there yet. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains close to the baseline, indicating a lack of strong momentum in either direction.

Current chart patterns depict a consolidation phase, with the price navigating within a narrow range, suggesting that traders are awaiting clearer signals before committing to more pronounced positions.

The overall trend for Natural Gas seems to be teetering on the edge of bearish territory, with a cautious outlook for the short term. Investors are likely watching for any significant shifts in market sentiment or economic indicators that could catalyze the next price move.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Crude Oil (WTI) Chart

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices are displaying a slight decline, down by 0.51% to $76.71 per barrel, continuing to navigate the complexities of the global energy market. Currently, the price action is squeezed between the pivot point at $77.08 and immediate support at $75.46, suggesting a tentative market sentiment.

Resistance is mapped out at $78.96, with the next significant barrier at $80.31, which could restrict further upside movements. On the downside, should the support at $75.46 give way, further cushions are seen at $73.89 and $72.00, potentially halting a deeper retracement.

The technical indicators, particularly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), rest at 56.47, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions, suggesting a balancing act between buyers and sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers near the baseline, providing no clear directional bias at this stage.

Given the current market dynamics and geopolitical factors influencing oil prices, the near-term outlook for WTI is of cautious stability, with traders keenly watching for a potential breakout or breakdown from the established range.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

Brent Oil Chart Brent Crude Oil is encountering a slight bearish sentiment in the market, with a modest decrease of 0.43% bringing prices to $81.49 per barrel. This subtle dip reflects the ongoing jostle for direction in the energy sector, caught between fluctuating demand forecasts and geopolitical developments. The commodity’s price hovers just above a pivot point of $80.14, suggesting a moment of indecision among traders. A descent below this mark could lead prices towards immediate support levels at $78.24 and $76.55. However, resistance looms at $82.57, and breaching this could pave the way to subsequent levels at $84.00 and $85.84, where sellers might be tempted to cap further advances. Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57.08 indicate a market that is neither overbought nor oversold, hinting at potential room for movement in either direction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) mirrors this neutrality, showing a market in balance. Traders and analysts alike are keeping a close eye on Brent as it sways near crucial technical junctures, with the oil market’s inherent volatility poised to respond swiftly to any significant shifts in market sentiment or global economic cues.

