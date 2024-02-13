Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: Geopolitical Strife Fuels Volatility, Brent at $82.30

FXEmpire.com -

Oil Market Dynamics: Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Policies Shape Trends

Oil prices increased slightly on Tuesday, influenced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with Brent futures reaching $82.30 a barrel and WTI crude at $77.23 a barrel. However, the anticipation of central banks maintaining higher interest rates to combat inflation has restrained these gains, potentially impacting energy demand negatively.

The situation in the Middle East, particularly the efforts towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the continuation of hostilities, has kept the oil markets volatile.

Additionally, the expectation of U.S. interest rates’ future path and upcoming economic data releases could further affect oil prices and demand. The market remains sensitive to geopolitical developments and economic indicators, indicating a complex influence on natural gas and oil analysis.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas Price Chart

Natural Gas (NG) experienced a notable gain, closing at $1.8010 with a 1.52% increase. This movement showcases a potential shift in momentum, albeit still below the pivot point of $1.8410, suggesting a cautious outlook. Resistance levels are set at $1.9675, $2.2085, and $2.3750, indicating significant hurdles ahead for further advances.

Conversely, support is established at $1.6536, followed by $1.5002 and $1.3099, marking critical levels for maintaining current gains. The divergence between the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), at $3.3782 and $2.8790 respectively, highlights the underlying volatility and market sentiment shift.

Despite the day’s positive performance, the overall trend remains bearish below the $1.8410 mark.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Price Chart

USOIL’s experienced a rise, ending the day at $77.53, marking an increase of 0.84%. This upward trend places the asset beyond its pivot point at $76.86, suggesting a likely upward trajectory.

Resistance is projected at $78.30, $79.27, and $80.36, while support levels are established at $75.52, $74.22, and $72.56. The bullish trend is further supported by the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), recorded at $75.49 and $74.63, respectively.

The observation of a double top pattern around the $77.40 level signals a point of resistance. Nonetheless, surpassing this level could perpetuate the prevailing buying trend, as evidenced by a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern.

Given this analysis, USOIL is portrayed optimistically, with continued performance above the $77.40 level indicative of possible future appreciations.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

UKOIL Price Chart

UKOIL advanced, closing at $82.61, marking an increase of 0.81%. This upward movement situates it just below the pivotal mark of $82.71, hinting at a poised stance for a bullish trend. Resistance levels are delineated at $83.24, $84.05, and $85.11, presenting targets for future ascents. Conversely, support is identified at $80.72, followed by $79.58 and $78.18, providing a cushion against potential pullbacks.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), at $80.66 and $79.76 respectively, reinforce the bullish sentiment, suggesting a solid foundation for the current price level. Given these technical indicators, UKOIL exhibits a bullish outlook as long as it remains above the pivot point of $82.71, indicating potential for continued upward momentum in the near term.

