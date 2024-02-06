Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: Diplomacy and Tensions Impact, WTI Stays Near $73

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

WTI Crude hovers near $73, impacted by diplomacy in the Middle East and China’s economic concerns.

Natural Gas shows modest gains, with technical analysis hinting at bullish potential above $2.0397.

UKOIL sees slight increase, with market sentiment balanced at pivotal $78.40, suggesting cautious optimism.

Crude’s Cautious Climb Amid Diplomatic Moves and Economic Data

WTI US Crude Oil prices showed little movement, hovering just below $73.00/barrel, close to a three-week low. Efforts by US Diplomat Antony Blinken to ease Middle East tensions and concerns over slowing economic growth in China are dampening Crude Oil’s upward potential.

Additionally, robust US economic data supports a hawkish Fed stance, bolstering the US Dollar and limiting bullish sentiment in the oil market. However, geopolitical tensions, including US actions in Yemen and drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, provide some support.

These dynamics impact USOIL, UKOIL, and Natural Gas, with traders eyeing upcoming API data for further direction.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas Price Chart

Natural Gas sees a modest increase, rising 1.17% to $2.0800. Analyzing the 4-hour chart, the pivot point is set at $2.0397, indicating a critical level for future price direction.

Resistance levels are identified at $2.1180, $2.1678, and $2.2067, marking potential hurdles for upward movement. Conversely, support is found at $1.9941, with further levels at $1.9533 and $1.9117, offering stability against declines.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $2.1366 and $2.4026 respectively, suggest a downward trend. However, a triple bottom support formation hints at bullish potential above the $2.0397 mark, suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook for Natural Gas.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Price Chart

USOIL’s market dynamics offer a nuanced view, with the commodity experiencing a slight increase to $72.74, marking a 0.11% rise. The pivot point for USOIL stands at $73.31, delineating a key juncture for future price direction.

Resistance levels are set at $74.30, $75.64, and $76.92, presenting potential ceilings for upward movement. Conversely, support levels are established at $71.64, $70.56, and $69.30, which could provide floors in the event of a downturn.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are closely aligned at $74.44 and $74.29, respectively, suggesting a tenuous balance between bullish and bearish forces.

Given these parameters, the current sentiment for USOIL leans towards bearish below the pivotal $73.31 mark, implying a cautious outlook on its immediate trajectory.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

UKOIL Price Chart

UKOIL’s market position reflects a modest uptick, currently priced at $78.02, marking a 0.18% increase. The analysis, centered around a pivotal $78.40, reveals a critical threshold that dictates the near-term trend.

Resistance levels are mapped out at $79.41, $80.40, and $81.50, suggesting potential ceilings UKOIL might encounter. Conversely, support levels are identified at $76.61, $75.93, and $75.23, offering cushions against downward pressures.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $79.46 and $79.37, respectively, hover near the pivot, indicating a delicate balance in market sentiment. With the pivot point as a demarcation, UKOIL’s outlook tilts bearish below $78.40, suggesting a guarded approach to its trajectory.

