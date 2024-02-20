Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: Bullish Trends Push NG to $1.65 Amid Global Uncertainties

FXEmpire.com -

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals Shape Oil Market Dynamics

Oil prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, despite nearing three-week highs amidst increasing tensions in the Middle East and signs of economic revival in China. The market’s subdued movement over the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday and concerns over demand were influenced by geopolitical tensions and attacks on shipping by Iran-aligned Houthis.

Nonetheless, China’s economic measures and a surge in tourism revenue during the Lunar New Year holiday hinted at potential demand growth, although global shifts towards cleaner energy and an IEA report predicting reduced oil demand growth in 2024 dampened these bullish factors.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas Price Chart

Natural Gas (NG) prices have ascended to $1.65, marking a 2.04% increase within the last 24 hours. This movement suggests a bullish sentiment above the pivot point of $1.6097. Key resistance levels are identified at $1.7982, $1.9069, and $2.0863, indicating potential upward momentum.

Conversely, immediate support levels are set at $1.5002, followed by $1.3813 and $1.2493, which could offer buying opportunities should the price retreat.

Despite the current uptick, NG prices remain well below the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) of $2.2417 and $2.8178, respectively, reflecting a longer-term bearish trend countered by recent bullish signals.

WTI Oil Price Forecast

WTI Price Chart

USOIL‘s price has retreated to $77.63, marking a 0.72% decline. It finds itself just above the pivot point of $76.99, signaling a bullish inclination if it maintains above this threshold. Resistance levels are pegged at $78.47, $79.27, and $80.36, offering targets for upward progression.

Conversely, support is established at $75.66, $74.66, and $73.57, outlining areas where buyers might emerge.

The commodity’s current standing above the 50-day EMA of $76.99 and the 200-day EMA of $75.39 reinforces a positive outlook, suggesting a foundation for potential advancement despite the day’s setback.

Brent Oil Price Forecast

UKOIL Price Chart

UKOIL has seen a decrease, trading at $82.82, down by 0.59%. Positioned above the pivot point of $81.81, the outlook remains bullish, suggesting potential for further gains.

Resistance levels are identified at $84.00, $85.78, and $87.35, with immediate support at $80.68, followed by $79.31 and $77.73. The price hovers above both the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) of $82.10 and $80.50, respectively.

This alignment above key EMAs, coupled with the price’s stance relative to the pivot, indicates underlying strength and supports a cautiously optimistic view for UK Oil’s trajectory.

