Natural Food Stocks Poised to Benefit From Global Wellness Boom

An updated edition of the Feb. 23, 2026 article.



Gone are the days when natural foods huddled in the corners of boutique health stores. They have stormed into mainstream grocery carts, reshaping how we all eat. Why the big switch? The answer lies in the growing awareness of holistic health and environmental responsibility. Across all age groups, shoppers today are seeking options that are not only nutritious but also produced with care for people and the planet. As a result, the natural foods industry is experiencing rapid growth. Clean ingredients, sustainable agriculture and ethical sourcing have become essential features of the modern food landscape.



Consumers today are leaning more toward foods that feel simple, honest and easy to trust. Products with clear ingredient lists and minimal processing are becoming more appealing, while labels such as organic, non-GMO and preservative-free are getting more attention. Clean eating is no longer seen as a passing trend. For many people, it is becoming a regular part of everyday life.



At the same time, governments are playing a bigger role by strengthening food-labeling regulations and encouraging healthier eating choices. As a result, natural food brands are doing more than just attracting interest. They are earning deeper customer trust and loyalty. Many are also able to command premium prices because consumers are willing to pay more for products that they believe offer both quality and transparency.



Companies like Vital Farms, Inc. VITL and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN are responding to rising demand for organic, clean-label and ethically sourced foods. With consumers prioritizing transparency, sustainability and minimal processing, the market for natural foods continues to grow. Expanding farm networks, plant-based innovations, and a focus on humane and eco-friendly production are shaping the industry's future.



The natural foods industry is poised for continued evolution through innovation and the expansion of product categories. Companies are investing in plant-based alternatives, functional foods enriched with vitamins and probiotics and sustainable farming technologies. E-commerce is also playing a crucial role in making natural foods more accessible, allowing consumers to shop for organic and gluten-free products with ease. The global healthy foods market is expected to reach 2,101.9 billion by 2035.



If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Natural Foods Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI and Post Holdings, Inc. POST.



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3 Natural Food Stocks to Watch

Sprouts Farmers has emerged as a differentiated player in the natural and organic food landscape, positioning itself at the intersection of health, innovation and value. The company’s strategy is anchored in catering to “health enthusiast” consumers seeking clean-label, attribute-driven products such as organic, gluten-free and functional foods. This positioning is reinforced by a rapidly expanding assortment, including more than 7,000 new items introduced in 2025 and a growing penetration of Sprouts-branded offerings, which now account for 26% of fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 net sales. SFM creates a curated environment that attracts customers seeking alternatives to conventional grocery retail.



A central pillar of Sprouts Farmers’ natural and organic strategy is its focus on innovation through both private label expansion and partnerships with emerging health-focused brands. The company has scaled its Sprouts brand beyond $2 billion in sales, emphasizing unique, high-quality formulations rather than direct national brand replication. Examples include hemp wellness bowls, organic grass-fed whey protein and functional beverages like Tractor drinks, all targeting specific wellness trends such as gut health, longevity and regenerative agriculture. Sprouts Farmers positions itself as a launchpad for emerging brands like Elevate Organics, reinforcing its role as a discovery destination.



Sprouts Farmers is complementing its product innovation with operational and customer engagement initiatives to expand access to natural and organic foods. The rollout of a loyalty program, coupled with investments in personalization and data analytics, is designed to better target health-conscious consumers and drive repeat engagement. At the same time, supply-chain enhancements, such as self-distribution in fresh meat and seafood, and a growing store base, improve product freshness and availability while supporting margin expansion. Management is increasingly focused on affordability, introducing value-oriented innovations like sub-$10 meal bowls and expanding price-point diversity to make organic products more accessible. Together, these initiatives strengthen this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s competitive positioning in the fast-growing natural and organic category. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



United Natural Foods stands at the center of the rapidly expanding natural and organic foods ecosystem, leveraging its scale and heritage to connect retailers with differentiated, health-oriented products. The company’s natural segment continues to outperform, delivering 7% growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by sustained consumer demand for organic, specialty and wellness-focused offerings. UNFI’s role extends beyond distribution into category curation, where it enables retailers to differentiate through premium assortments. Strategic emphasis on natural products aligns with a $90 billion addressable market and reflects a broader industry shift toward healthier consumption patterns. This positioning reinforces UNFI’s identity as a critical supply chain partner for grocers seeking to compete with mass retailers through unique, natural and organic offerings.



A key pillar of UNFI’s natural and organic strategy is innovation through private brands and supplier partnerships. The company launched nearly 50 new private label SKUs tied to health, wellness and convenience trends, demonstrating a proactive approach to evolving consumer preferences. These offerings complement a vast supplier network that includes emerging natural brands often unavailable through conventional distributors. UNFI’s selling shows — hosting nearly 7,000 customers and suppliers — serve as platforms to showcase innovative products and strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem. This ecosystem-driven model enhances product discovery and accelerates the adoption of natural and organic items, reinforcing UNFI’s competitive advantage as both a distributor and strategic partner in innovation-led growth.



Operationally, UNFI is investing in capabilities that enhance the scalability and efficiency of its natural and organic business. The deployment of an AI-powered supply-chain platform across distribution centers is improving fill rates, inventory management and working capital efficiency, directly supporting growth in natural products. Complementary initiatives such as lean transformation, network optimization and automation are reducing costs while enabling better service levels, which is critical for handling perishable organic products. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to build long-term, profitable growth through enhanced capabilities and customer alignment. Together, these initiatives position this Zacks Rank #3 company to sustain momentum in the natural and organic category while improving margins and operational resilience.



Post Holdings has positioned itself as a diversified food company with growing exposure to health-forward and natural-oriented categories, reflecting broader consumer shifts toward cleaner labels and functional nutrition. While traditionally known for center-store staples, the company’s evolving portfolio overlaps with natural and organic demand trends through brands like Bob Evans and its expanding protein and granola offerings within Post Consumer Brands. Management emphasized ongoing investment in “protein, fiber, granola” innovation, signaling alignment with wellness-driven consumption patterns. This strategic pivot underscores Post’s intent to remain relevant as consumers trade across price tiers while continuing to prioritize nutrition, bridging mainstream affordability with better-for-you positioning.



A key element of Post Holdings’ natural and organic adjacency lies in its product innovation strategy, particularly within cereals and adjacent snacking segments. The company is actively enhancing its portfolio with higher-protein and fiber-rich offerings. Brands such as Great Grains exemplify this shift toward functional nutrition. Experimentation with product formats and ingredient profiles in refrigerated foods reflects a broader move toward cleaner-label, minimally processed options that resonate with health-conscious consumers.



This Zacks Rank #3 company continues to rely on disciplined capital allocation and opportunistic mergers and acquisitions to expand its presence in higher-growth, health-oriented categories, including natural and organic adjacencies. While management reiterated that it is not targeting a specific niche, declining valuations in smaller food companies are making acquisitions more attractive. This creates potential for Post Holdings to acquire emerging natural or organic brands that complement its scale and distribution capabilities. These efforts suggest a dual-track approach: organic innovation within existing brands and selective acquisitions to strengthen credibility in the natural and better-for-you food landscape.

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The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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