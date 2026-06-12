Natural Food Stocks Gain From Health and Sustainability Trends

An updated edition of the April 21, 2026 article.



Natural foods have moved far beyond niche health-store shelves and are now a regular part of everyday shopping. This shift is being driven by rising interest in overall wellness, better nutrition and more responsible choices for the environment. Consumers across age groups increasingly want food that supports both personal health and broader sustainability.



Shoppers are also paying closer attention to what goes into the products they buy. Clear ingredient lists, limited processing, and claims such as organic, non-GMO and preservative-free are gaining importance. Clean eating has become less of a trend and more of a lasting lifestyle choice for many households.



Stronger food-labeling rules and public health efforts are further supporting this change. Natural food brands are building trust by offering transparency, quality, ethical sourcing and sustainable production practices. This trust often allows them to charge premium prices, as many consumers are willing to pay more for food they see as honest, safe and responsibly made.



Companies like Vital Farms, Inc. VITL and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN are responding to rising demand for organic, clean-label and ethically sourced foods. With consumers prioritizing transparency, sustainability and minimal processing, the market for natural foods continues to grow. Expanding farm networks, plant-based innovations, and a focus on humane and eco-friendly production are shaping the industry's future.



The natural foods industry is poised for continued evolution through innovation and the expansion of product categories. Companies are investing in plant-based alternatives, functional foods enriched with vitamins and probiotics and sustainable farming technologies. E-commerce is also playing a crucial role in making natural foods more accessible, allowing consumers to shop for organic and gluten-free products with ease. The healthy food industry is projected to grow to $2,052.5 billion by 2035.



If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Natural Foods Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks such as Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM and United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI.



Explore 37 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

3 Natural Food Stocks to Watch

Beyond Meat has positioned itself as a prominent player in the natural and organic food landscape by advancing plant-based nutrition through products built around clean-label ingredients, non-GMO standards and transparent nutrition. During the first quarter of 2026, the company emphasized its evolution into “Beyond The Plant Protein Company,” broadening its reach beyond meat alternatives into functional food and beverage categories while maintaining its commitment to plant-based nutrition. A key example is Beyond Immerse, a clear functional beverage that combines 20 grams of plant protein, 7 grams of fiber, antioxidants and electrolytes without added sugar, artificial sweeteners, colors, stabilizers, or dairy. Management views this innovation as a natural extension of its expertise in plant-based ingredients and a way to introduce consumers to the benefits of plants through less controversial, health-focused applications.



The company’s natural and organic food strategy is also evident in the continuous enhancement of its core retail portfolio through products that emphasize ingredient integrity and nutritional value. Beyond Meat highlighted the rollout of Beyond Chicken Pieces Spicy Buffalo to more than 2,000 Kroger stores, offering 21 grams of plant protein, only 0.5 grams of saturated fat from avocado oil and compliance with Non-GMO Project standards. The product, along with the original Beyond Chicken Pieces, became the first plant-based chicken offerings certified by the Clean Label Project. Beyond Meat recently announced the nationwide rollout of its Beyond Breakfast Sausage lineup, including Links and Patties in original and spicy varieties, at Kroger and Sprouts, with distribution planned for Whole Foods Market. These products are crafted with simple ingredients and avocado oil, reinforcing the company’s focus on clean-label formulations and consumer trust.



Beyond Meat is further strengthening its position in natural and sustainable foods through product accreditation, innovation and portfolio development. The company noted that Beyond Burger IV and Beyond Steak became the first plant-based meats recognized as Climate Solutions under the Climate Solutions Framework developed by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative and Oxford Net Zero. Beyond Meat also reported holding more than 20 Clean Label Project certifications across its portfolio, underscoring a long-term strategy centered on ingredient transparency and nutritional quality. At the same time, the company is advancing new products such as Beyond Steak Filet, available through the Beyond Test Kitchen platform, featuring 28 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, low saturated fat and no cholesterol. These initiatives demonstrate how this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is leveraging innovation, sustainability credentials and clean-label positioning to expand its relevance within the broader natural and organic food category. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Sprouts Farmers has established itself as a leading destination for natural and organic foods by combining a health-and-wellness-focused assortment with a strong innovation pipeline. The company’s strategy centers on helping consumers “live and eat better” through differentiated, attribute-driven products featuring clean ingredients, organic certifications and wellness benefits. During the first quarter of 2026, organic products remained a major growth engine, with more than 55% of produce sales and more than 34% of total company sales coming from organic offerings. Management emphasized that organics continue to serve as an important quality standard for its target customer base and a key point of differentiation. This focus reinforces Sprouts’ positioning as a specialty retailer that blends accessibility, product discovery, and wellness-oriented shopping experiences.



The company launched more than 1,500 new products in early 2026 and continues to attract emerging health-and-wellness brands that view Sprouts as a preferred launch partner. Notable examples include PRESS Coffee Cold Brew Protein Drink, Pendulum Probiotics and Proda, all aligned with consumer demand for functional nutrition and clean-label products. Management highlighted strong momentum in categories such as protein, gut health and wellness beverages, reflecting broader consumer trends. Sprouts also leverages its innovation center and dedicated foraging teams to identify promising brands before they achieve mainstream distribution, strengthening its reputation as a destination for discovery while maintaining a curated assortment of differentiated natural and organic products.



Private-label development is another critical element of Sprouts’ natural and organic growth strategy. The Sprouts brand continues to outperform the broader business, accounting for more than 26% of total sales while expanding across both fresh and shelf-stable categories. Recent launches such as Regenerative Organic Certified Coffee, Seed Oil-Free Hummus and Beef Tallow Kettle Chips demonstrate the company’s ability to align proprietary products with evolving consumer preferences around sustainability, ingredient transparency and nutritional quality. To broaden access to healthy food, Sprouts Farmers is pairing innovation with affordability initiatives, including targeted pricing actions, value-oriented meal solutions and loyalty-driven personalization. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is also sharpening its marketing efforts to highlight founder stories, differentiated brands, and wellness credentials, reinforcing its leadership position in the growing natural and organic food market.



United Natural Foods occupies a unique position in the U.S. grocery ecosystem as the leading distributor serving natural, organic, specialty and differentiated food retailers. As consumer demand increasingly shifts toward healthier, sustainably sourced and wellness-oriented products, the company has continued to strengthen its role in the natural and organic category. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, UNFI reported natural product sales growth of more than 4%, outperforming the broader market and reflecting resilient shopper demand for natural, organic, fresh and specialty foods. Management emphasized that natural and organic retailers have nearly tripled their share of the U.S. grocery market over the past two decades, reinforcing the attractiveness of this segment. UNFI’s strategy centers on helping retailers differentiate through premium assortments and health-focused offerings, positioning the company to benefit from long-term category expansion.



UNFI is actively expanding its natural and organic ecosystem through merchandising innovation, supplier support and digital capabilities. A key initiative is the launch of its new digital marketplace, Endless Aisle, which enables retailers to access innovative emerging brands more efficiently while helping suppliers broaden distribution. The company also introduced more than 30 new private-brand SKUs during the quarter, enhancing retailers’ ability to differentiate their assortments and respond to growing consumer interest in nutritious and wellness-oriented products. Through its extensive portfolio of natural, organic and specialty offerings, UNFI supports a wide range of customers, from dedicated natural food retailers to regional grocers seeking to strengthen their health-and-wellness credentials. Management noted that assortment optimization and access to natural and organic products remain central themes in conversations with customers pursuing differentiated retail strategies.



To support continued growth in natural and organic foods, UNFI is investing heavily in supply-chain modernization and technology-driven efficiency. The company expanded its AI-powered supply chain and procurement planning platform across its entire distribution center network, improving inventory management, fill rates and free-cash-flow conversion. It also broadened deployment of the Samsara fleet management platform and extended its cloud-based warehouse management system to five additional distribution centers. These initiatives contributed to higher service levels, including improved fill rates, stronger on-time deliveries and increased throughput. Management highlighted that underlying natural sales growth has consistently delivered mid-teens growth on a two-year stacked basis, demonstrating the durability of demand for natural and organic products. This Zacks Rank #3 company expects its growing wholesale pipeline, technology investments and focus on differentiated food retail to support continued expansion within its approximately $90 billion target addressable market.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.