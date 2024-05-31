Natural Food International Sees Strong Shareholder Approval

Natural Food International Holding Ltd. (HK:1837) has released an update.

Natural Food International Holding Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, the appointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditors, and the authorization for the Board to allot additional shares and repurchase shares. Shareholders showed strong confidence in the company’s governance, with nearly unanimous votes in favor of the proposed actions.

