News & Insights

Stocks

Natural Food International Sees Strong Shareholder Approval

May 31, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Natural Food International Holding Ltd. (HK:1837) has released an update.

Natural Food International Holding Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, the appointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditors, and the authorization for the Board to allot additional shares and repurchase shares. Shareholders showed strong confidence in the company’s governance, with nearly unanimous votes in favor of the proposed actions.

For further insights into HK:1837 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.