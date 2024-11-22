News & Insights

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Shifts Share Registrar in Hong Kong

November 22, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology (HK:0157) has released an update.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from December 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This strategic move is likely to streamline their shareholder services and potentially enhance investor relations.

