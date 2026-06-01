Natural Alternatives Q3 Loss Widens Y/Y on Margin Pressure

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. NAII have declined 1.9% since reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2% return. Over the past month, the NAII stock has fallen 4.9%, while the broader market benchmark has advanced 4.8%.

Earnings & Sales Performance

Natural Alternatives reported net sales of $35.5 million for the third quarter ended March 31, 2026, up 23% from $28.8 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the company’s net loss widened to $4.3 million, or 72 cents per diluted share, from a net loss of $2.2 million, or 37 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. Gross profit declined 79% to $0.4 million from $1.8 million, while the gross margin contracted to 1.1% from 6.3%. The operating loss expanded to $4 million from $2.1 million in the prior-year period.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Quote

Revenue Growth, Driven by Contract Manufacturing

The top-line increase was fueled by strong growth in the private-label contract manufacturing segment. Segmental sales rose 25% year over year to $33.8 million, primarily reflecting increased orders from one of the company’s largest customers and shipments to new customers, partly offset by lower volumes from some existing customers. Patent and trademark licensing sales, which include CarnoSyn-branded beta-alanine products, were relatively flat at $1.7 million, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, total net sales increased 13% to $108 million. Private-label contract manufacturing revenues rose 14% to $102.7 million, while patent and trademark licensing revenues declined 11% to $5.3 million. Management attributed the licensing decline mainly to lower instant-release CarnoSyn raw material sales and lower royalty and licensing revenues, partially offset by TriBsyn sales.

Margin Pressure & Factory Underutilization

Despite higher revenues, profitability remained under pressure. Cost of goods sold increased 30% year over year to $35.1 million, outpacing sales growth and significantly compressing margins. Management said that operating losses were primarily due to the underutilization of manufacturing capacity, even though higher customer orders improved factory utilization from the prior year.

Fiscal third-quarter selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12% to $4.4 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, management cited higher compensation costs associated with increased headcount and elevated advertising spending to support TriBsyn product marketing efforts.

Segment data showed the patent and trademark licensing business remained profitable, generating operating income of $0.5 million in the quarter, while the private-label contract manufacturing segment posted an operating loss of $2.3 million. Corporate expenses weighed on the consolidated results.

Management Commentary & Product Expansion

Chairman and chief executive officer Mark Le Doux said that the company remains focused on restoring profitability through improved capacity utilization, operational efficiencies and customer expansion. He highlighted growing sales momentum and continued investment in the CarnoSyn intellectual property portfolio, including TriBsyn and the recently launched CarnoSyn 4X products.

Management noted that TriBsyn, a paresthesia-free beta-alanine product aimed at wellness and healthy-aging markets, is gaining recognition among dietary supplement customers. The company also introduced CarnoSyn 4X in April 2026, which it describes as a higher-bioavailability beta-alanine formulation targeted at the sports nutrition market. In May 2026, the company announced expanded applications for TriBsyn across beverages, dairy products and medical nutrition categories.

Liquidity & Outlook

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.2 million compared with $12.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Working capital stood at $24.9 million. The company reported $10 million outstanding on its line of credit and $8.7 million in mortgage-related debt at the quarter-end.

Management expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues to increase from both the prior-year period and the fiscal third quarter. However, it anticipates reporting a net loss in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2026.

Other Developments

Subsequent to the quarter-end, Natural Alternatives entered a Loan and Security Agreement with Legacy Corporate Lending. The refinancing package includes an $11-million term loan and a working capital line of credit with borrowing capacity of up to $20 million, replacing the company’s previous Wells Fargo facilities. Management said that the new agreement provides greater flexibility to support anticipated sales growth.

The company also disclosed plans to sell its corporate headquarters building. Management said that the divestiture is intended to enhance liquidity, provide greater financial flexibility and allow capital to be redeployed toward working capital needs and growth initiatives.

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