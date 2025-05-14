Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results with Increased Net Sales but Continued Net Loss

Natural Alternatives International reported a Q3 2025 net loss of $2.2 million despite a 14% increase in net sales.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) reported a net loss of $2.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which translates to a loss of $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $1.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Despite this loss, net sales increased by 14% to $28.8 million, primarily driven by a 20% rise in private-label contract manufacturing sales due to higher orders from larger clients and new customers. However, revenue from CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalties and sales dropped by 36%. For the nine months ending March 31, 2025, NAI's net loss was $6.4 million with total sales also increasing 14% to $96 million. Factors contributing to the losses included underutilization of manufacturing capacity, decreased royalty revenue, and rising operational costs. Looking ahead, NAI anticipates net losses for the fiscal year despite projected sales growth, while also monitoring supply chain challenges and highlighting potential from their new TriBsyn™ product.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 14% for both the third quarter and the nine months ended March 31, 2025, indicating strong revenue growth compared to the prior year periods.

Private-label contract manufacturing sales increased by 20% in the third quarter and 16% over the nine months, demonstrating effective customer retention and acquisition strategies.

The company has a healthy cash position with $10.6 million in cash and $8.5 million in available borrowing capacity, providing liquidity to support operations and future initiatives.

The CEO expressed optimism about the commercial launch of the innovative TriBsyn™ product, which could enhance future revenue opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $2.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a significant increase from the net loss of $1.6 million in the same quarter of the prior year, indicating worsening financial performance.

Revenue from CarnoSyn® beta-alanine decreased significantly by 36% year-over-year, suggesting declining demand and potential issues with supply or competition.

Despite an increase in sales, the company still projects an overall net loss for fiscal 2025, reflecting ongoing operational challenges and uncertainties in profitability.

FAQ

What were NAI's net sales for Q3 fiscal year 2025?

NAI's net sales for Q3 fiscal year 2025 were $28.8 million, a 14% increase from the prior year.

How much was NAI's net loss in Q3 fiscal year 2025?

NAI reported a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q3 fiscal year 2025.

What contributed to the increase in NAI's private-label contract manufacturing sales?

Private-label contract manufacturing sales increased 20% to $27.1 million due to larger orders and new customer shipments.

How did NAI's CarnoSyn® beta-alanine revenue change?

CarnoSyn® beta-alanine revenue decreased 36% to $1.7 million in Q3 fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year.

What is NAI's outlook for fiscal year 2025?

NAI anticipates a net loss for fiscal year 2025 despite an expected increase in fourth-quarter sales.

$NAII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $NAII stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer, and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, on net sales of $28.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.





Net sales during the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $3.6 million, or 14%, to $28.8 million as compared to $25.1 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the same period, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased 20% to $27.1 million, primarily due to increased orders from several of our larger customers and shipments to new customers.





CarnoSyn



®



beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue decreased 36% to $1.7 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, as compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a decrease in orders from existing customers.





Our net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $6.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.





Net sales during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased $11.7 million, or 14%, to $96.0 million as compared to $84.3 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the nine months ended March 31, 2025, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased 16% to $90.0 million, as compared to $77.7 million in the comparable prior period. CarnoSyn



®



beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue decreased 9% to $6.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2025, as compared to $6.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.





While we grew our net sales during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the prior year periods, we continued to experience a loss from operations due primarily to the underutilization of our factory capacities, lower beta-alanine royalty and licensing revenue, and increased operating expenses primarily related to legal costs, selling, general and administrative, salaries and wages. Manufacturing costs were also negatively impacted by increased labor, foreign currency exchange rates, operating supplies, rent, and freight costs. Although our overall sales forecast for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 includes an increase in sales as compared to fiscal 2024, we anticipate we will experience an overall net loss for fiscal 2025.





As of March 31, 2025, we had cash of $10.6 million and working capital of $35.2 million, compared to $12.0 million and $38.1 million respectively, as of June 30, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, we had $8.5 million of borrowing capacity on our credit facility of which we had outstanding borrowings of $2.0 million.





Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, “We are encouraged by our continued growth in top line revenue as it reflects the accomplishments our sales teams have garnered in cultivating new customer relationships along with organic sales growth from our current customer base. We believe these sales efforts will lead back to profitability in the year ahead. Supply chain, customer order flow, and currency valuations continue to provide significant headwinds that we are monitoring closely. We are also encouraged by the interest level of our new TriBsyn™ product offering, and we are optimistic new products containing this innovative ingredient will be launching commercially in retail channels in the near future.”





https://www.nai-online.com/our-company/investors/



NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging, and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at



http://www.nai-online.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our ability to develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, our future revenue, profits and financial condition, as well as current and future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.





CONTACT – Michael Fortin, Chief Financial





Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or



investor@nai-online.com



Web site:



NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(In thousands, except per share data)

















































(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

















Nine Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,

























2025

























2024

























2025

























2024























NET SALES







$





28,766













100.0





%









$





25,136













100.0





%









$





95,994













100.0





%









$





84,307













100.0





%









Cost of goods sold









26,940













93.7





%













23,214













92.4





%













90,240













94.0





%













78,861













93.5





%









Gross profit









1,826













6.3





%













1,922













7.6





%













5,754













6.0





%













5,446













6.5





%













































































Selling, general & administrative expenses









3,926













13.6





%













3,874













15.4





%













12,470













13.0





%













11,455













13.6





%















































































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS











(2,100





)









-7.3





%













(1,952





)









-7.8





%













(6,716





)









-7.0





%













(6,009





)









-7.1





%













































































Other expense, net









(542





)









-1.9





%













(16





)









-0.1





%













(1,205





)









-1.3





%













(674





)









-0.8





%











LOSS BEFORE TAXES











(2,642





)









-9.2





%













(1,968





)









-7.8





%













(7,921





)









-8.3





%













(6,683





)









-7.9





%













































































Income tax benefit









(456





)





















(390





)





















(1,562





)





















(1,340





)























































































NET LOSS







$





(2,186





)

















$





(1,578





)

















$





(6,359





)

















$





(5,343





)



























































































































































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:







































































Basic:





($0.37





)

















($0.27





)

















($1.07





)

















($0.91





)





















































































Diluted:





($0.37





)

















($0.27





)

















($1.07





)

















($0.91





)





















































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:





































































Basic









5,943

























5,868

























5,928

























5,856





















Diluted









5,943

























5,868

























5,928

























5,856







































































































NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(In thousands)









































(unaudited)



















March 31,













June 30,





















2025













2024









































ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents





$10,611









$11,981













Accounts receivable, net









11,650













16,891













Inventories, net









26,991













24,249













Other current assets









9,267













8,489













Total current assets









58,519













61,610













Property and equipment, net









50,564













52,211













Operating lease right-of-use assets









41,682













43,537













Other noncurrent assets, net









4,179













4,984













Total Assets





$154,944









$162,342







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$19,893









$19,456













Line of Credit









2,000













3,400













Mortgage note payable









9,007













9,229













Operating lease liability









47,425













47,662













Total Liabilities









78,325













79,747













Stockholders’ Equity









76,619













82,595













Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





$154,944









$162,342











































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.