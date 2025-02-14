Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales and Reduced Net Loss

Natural Alternatives International reports $2.2 million net loss, despite 35% increase in net sales for Q2 fiscal 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) reported a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, on net sales of $34.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showing an improvement from a loss of $3.1 million in the same period last year. Sales increased 35% compared to the previous year, driven by a 40% rise in private-label contract manufacturing sales. However, revenue from CarnoSyn® beta-alanine declined by 18%. For the six months ending December 31, total sales rose by 14% to $67.2 million, even as the company experienced a loss of $4.2 million during this period. NAI anticipates continued sales growth for the fiscal year but expects to incur further net losses in the second half. As of December 31, 2024, the company had $8.7 million in cash and $36.9 million in working capital. CEO Mark A. Le Doux emphasized the company's commitment to profitability and customer service despite challenges in the market.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 35% to $34.1 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year, indicating a strong growth trajectory.

Private-label contract manufacturing sales rose by 40% during the second quarter, reflecting successful customer partnerships and increased demand.

The company experienced a reduction in net loss compared to the same quarter in the previous year, moving from a loss of $3.1 million to $2.2 million.

The cash position of the company was reported at $8.7 million, providing a solid financial foundation amidst ongoing operational adjustments.

Potential Negatives

Despite an increase in net sales by 35% year-over-year, the company reported a net loss of $2.2 million, indicating ongoing financial difficulties.

The decrease in CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing, and raw material sales revenue by 18% suggests declining demand or sales difficulties for a key product line.

The company anticipates a net loss in the second half of fiscal 2025, raising concerns about its profitability outlook and financial stability.

FAQ

What is the net loss reported by Natural Alternatives International for Q2 2025?

Natural Alternatives International reported a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How did net sales change for Natural Alternatives International in Q2 2025?

Net sales increased by 35% to $34.1 million in Q2 2025, up from $25.2 million in Q2 2024.

What contributed to the increase in private-label contract manufacturing sales?

The increase was mainly due to higher orders from larger customers and new customer shipments, rising by 40% to $32.3 million.

What are the company's expectations for the second half of fiscal 2025?

NAI anticipates experiencing a net loss in the second half of fiscal 2025, despite overall sales forecasted to increase.

Who is the contact person for investor inquiries at Natural Alternatives International?

The contact person for investor inquiries is Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, reachable at investor@nai-online.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NAII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NAII stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer, and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, on net sales of $34.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.





Net sales during the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased $8.9 million, or 35%, to $34.1 million as compared to $25.2 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the same period, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased 40% to $32.3 million. Private-label contract manufacturing sales increased primarily due to increased orders from two of our larger customers and shipments to new customers, partially offset by decreased shipments to other existing customers.





CarnoSyn



®



beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue decreased 18% to $1.8 million during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, as compared to $2.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The decrease in CarnoSyn



®



beta-alanine royalty, licensing, and raw material sales revenue during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in orders from existing customers.





Our net loss for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $4.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.





Net sales during the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased $8.1 million, or 14%, to $67.2 million as compared to $59.2 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the six months ended December 31, 2024, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased 14% to $62.9 million, as compared to $55.2 million in the comparable prior period. CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue increased 9% to $4.3 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025, as compared to $3.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.





We experienced a loss from operations during the three and six months ended December 31, 2024. This operating loss was primarily due to a change in sales mix from our private-label contract manufacturing segment, increased manufacturing and selling and general administrative costs, and increased legal costs associated with expanding our beta-alanine patent estate. Although our overall sales forecast for fiscal 2025 includes an increase in sales as compared to fiscal 2024, we anticipate we will experience a net loss in the second half of fiscal 2025, and an overall net loss for the fiscal 2025 year.





As of December 31, 2024, we had cash of $8.7 million and working capital of $36.9 million, compared to $12.0 million and $38.1 million respectively, as of June 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, we had $10.8 million of borrowing capacity on our credit facility of which we had outstanding borrowings of $5.0 million.





Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, “We are pleased to have seen growth in our revenues this last quarter leading to significant reductions in anticipated losses. Consistent customer order flow and currency valuations provided significant headwinds during the past six months. As we begin the second half of our fiscal year, we remain dedicated to restoring profitability in what remains a challenging environment, and steadfast in our commitment to excellent customer service, continued product innovation along with patent expansion with our new TriBSyn™ product offerings.”





An updated investor presentation will be posted to the investor relations page on our website later today (



https://www.nai-online.com/our-company/investors/



).





NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging, and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at



http://www.nai-online.com



.





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our ability to develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, our future revenue, profits and financial condition, as well as current and future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.





SOURCE - Natural Alternatives International, Inc.





CONTACT – Michael Fortin, Chief Financial





Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or



investor@nai-online.com



.





Web site:



http://www.nai-online.com

























NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(In thousands, except per share data)

























































(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,





























2024

























2023

























2024

























2023



























NET SALES







$





34,078













100.0





%









$





25,202













100.0





%









$





67,228













100.0





%









$





59,171













100.0





%













Cost of goods sold









32,409













95.1





%













24,815













98.5





%













63,300













94.2





%













55,647













94.0





%













Gross profit









1,669













4.9





%













387













1.5





%













3,928













5.8





%













3,524













6.0





%





















































































Selling, general & administrative expenses









4,449













13.1





%













3,900













15.5





%













8,544













12.7





%













7,581













12.8





%























































































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS











(2,780





)









-8.2





%













(3,513





)









-13.9





%













(4,616





)









-6.9





%













(4,057





)









-6.9





%





















































































Other expense, net









(86





)









-0.3





%













(318





)









-1.3





%













(663





)









-1.0





%













(658





)









-1.1





%















LOSS BEFORE TAXES











(2,866





)









-8.4





%













(3,831





)









-15.2





%













(5,279





)









-7.9





%













(4,715





)









-8.0





%





















































































Income tax benefit









(675





)





















(761





)





















(1,106





)





















(950





)































































































NET LOSS







$





(2,191





)

















$





(3,070





)

















$





(4,173





)

















$





(3,765





)







































































































































































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:











































































Basic:





($





0.37





)

















($





0.52





)

















($





0.70





)

















($





0.64





)





























































































Diluted:





($





0.37





)

















($





0.52





)

















($





0.70





)

















($





0.64





)





























































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:









































































Basic









5,921

























5,850

























5,920

























5,850

























Diluted









5,921

























5,850

























5,920

























5,850



















































































































NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(In thousands)

































(unaudited)























December 31,













June 30,





















2024

















2024

































ASSETS























Cash and cash equivalents





$





8,663









$





11,981









Accounts receivable, net









16,898













16,891









Inventories, net









23,036













24,249









Other current assets









9,950













8,489









Total current assets









58,547













61,610









Property and equipment, net









50,939













52,211









Operating lease right-of-use assets









42,303













43,537









Other noncurrent assets, net









4,339













4,984









Total Assets





$





156,128









$





162,342































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









15,314













19,456









Line of Credit









5,000













3,400









Mortgage note payable









9,082













9,229









Operating lease liability









47,591













47,662









Total Liabilities









76,987













79,747









Stockholders’ Equity









79,141













82,595









Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





$





156,128









$





162,342



























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.