Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Publishes Positive Clinical Trial Results for TriBsyn™ Beta-Alanine Supplementation

TriBsyn™ supplementation shows greater beta-alanine bioavailability without paresthesia, improving muscle vitality and cognitive performance.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) and CarnoSyn® Brands announced positive clinical trial results for their beta-alanine complex, TriBsyn™, published in the journal Food Hydrocolloids for Health. The study found that TriBsyn™ significantly increases the bioavailability of beta-alanine, achieving a 4.5-fold increase in plasma levels compared to conventional beta-alanine without causing the typical side effect of paresthesia. TriBsyn™, formulated using Hydro Oleo technology, allows for higher potency at lower volumes and is designed for superior absorption. The trial demonstrated that participants taking TriBsyn™ reported minimal to no sensory side effects, unlike those taking conventional doses of beta-alanine. Ken Wolf, President and COO of NAI, highlighted the formulation's potential benefits for muscle vitality, cognitive performance, and overall wellness, particularly for older adults and those on plant-based diets.

Potential Positives

Positive clinical trial results confirm that TriBsyn™ significantly increases the bioavailability and efficiency of beta-alanine, which can enhance muscle vitality and cognitive performance.

The elimination of paresthesia, a common side effect associated with traditional beta-alanine, may lead to higher compliance and adoption of TriBsyn™ among consumers.

TriBsyn™'s advanced Hydro Oleo technology allows for superior delivery and efficacy compared to conventional beta-alanine formulations, setting a new standard in the market.

The introduction of the "paresthesia-free" TriBsyn™ powder enables NAI to expand its product offerings in the dietary supplement and medical food categories, catering to diverse consumer needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not address potential limitations or criticisms of the study, such as the sample size, the demographics of participants, or the short duration of the trial, which could affect the perceived validity of the claims about TriBsyn™.

There is no discussion of long-term effects or safety of TriBsyn™, leaving uncertainty regarding its comprehensive impact on users over time.

The emphasis on patent-pending status may raise concerns about the exclusivity and availability of TriBsyn™, signaling potential limitations in market competition and scalability.

FAQ

What are the benefits of TriBsyn™ supplementation?

TriBsyn™ offers greater bioavailability and efficiency of beta-alanine without causing paresthesia, enhancing muscle vitality and cognitive performance.

How does TriBsyn™ differ from conventional beta-alanine?

TriBsyn™ uses Hydro Oleo technology for higher absorption, achieving a 4.5-fold increase in plasma beta-alanine compared to conventional forms.

What is the significance of eliminating paresthesia in supplements?

Eliminating paresthesia enhances user compliance with beta-alanine supplementation, allowing more people to benefit from its muscle-boosting effects.

Who can benefit from TriBsyn™?

TriBsyn™ is ideal for the active aging population, GLP-1 users, and individuals following plant-based diets seeking energy and cognitive support.

Where can I learn more about CarnoSyn® Brands and TriBsyn™?

Visit www.carnosyn.com for CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® information, or www.tribsyn.com for details on TriBsyn™.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NAII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NAII stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) and CarnoSyn® Brands today announced the publication of positive clinical trial results in the journal





Food Hydrocolloids for Health





showing that TriBsyn™ supplementation led to significantly greater bioavailability and efficiency of beta-alanine along with the elimination of paresthesia, a common beta-alanine side effect.







Study Highlights:









TriBsyn™ is an encapsulated low-dose β-alanine complex.



TriBsyn™ increased plasma β-alanine 4.5-fold compared to conventional β-alanine.



TriBsyn™ achieved high plasma concentrations without the sensation of paresthesia.











TriBsyn™ is a carnosine booster derived from CarnoSyn



®



beta-alanine and formulated using proprietary Hydro Oleo technology. This patent-pending formulation provides higher bioavailability and higher potency, enabling efficacious dosages at lower volumes while effectively eliminating paresthesia. The advanced formulation enables absorption through multiple pathways, including direct cellular uptake and traditional gastrointestinal routes, allowing for superior delivery at both the cellular and systemic levels. Adequate availability of beta-alanine is critical for maintaining muscle and promoting cognitive well-being. Efficacious doses of beta-alanine are often associated with harmless but generally uncomfortable symptoms of paresthesia, discouraging adherence to supplementation.





This study aimed to evaluate the bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability of a 400 mg Hydro Oleo encapsulated beta-alanine complex (TriBsyn™) specifically designed to reduce paresthesia. A randomized, double-blind, single-dose, three-treatment, three-way crossover oral bioavailability study was conducted in healthy older adults under fasting conditions. The study compared TriBsyn™ with low (400 mg) and high (1200 mg) doses of conventional beta-alanine. TriBsyn™ (400 mg) achieved a nearly 4.5-fold and 1.3-fold increase in circulating beta-alanine plasma concentrations compared to 400 mg and 1200 mg of conventional beta-alanine, respectively.





Using metrics such as the Visual Analogue Score (VAS) and Qualitative Light Symptoms Inventory (QLSI), sensory side effects were assessed. No paresthesia or adverse effects were reported in the TriBsyn™ group, while the conventional beta-alanine groups exhibited increasing paresthesia with dose. TriBsyn™ (400 mg beta-alanine) recorded a VAS score of 0.62 (indicating almost absent symptoms), whereas conventional β-alanine (400 mg) and conventional β-alanine (1200 mg) scored 2.02 and 4.01 respectively. These results highlight the reduced sensory discomfort in the TriBsyn™ group, despite its higher bioavailability.





“The TriBsyn™ clinical trial results clearly showed the elimination of paresthesia and an increased pharmacokinetic efficiency, confirming enhanced delivery and exceptional bioavailability,” said Ken Wolf, President and COO of Natural Alternatives International. “With its advanced Hydro Oleo technology and carnosine-boosting effects, TriBsyn™ provides scientifically proven claims to improve muscle vitality, muscle working capacity, and cognitive performance. It truly sets a new standard in beta-alanine supplementation and helps fill the gap for healthy aging and wellness solutions—especially for the active aging population, GLP-1 users, and those with plant-based diets.”







About CarnoSyn® Brands:







CarnoSyn® Brands features three clinically studied, patented and patent pending ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder, SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets, and TriBsyn™ powder. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The new “paresthesia-free” TriBsyn™ powder allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the dietary supplement category, medical food and other fortified food products. To learn more about CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® in sports nutrition and wellness, visit



www.carnosyn.com



and



www.srcarnosyn.com



. For more information about our latest innovation, TriBsyn™, visit



www.tribsyn.com



.







About NAI:







NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI’s comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit



www.nai-online.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.