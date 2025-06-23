Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announces Amended Credit Facility with Wells Fargo, Extending Term to 2026

Natural Alternatives International amended its credit facility with Wells Fargo, extending the term and modifying borrowing capacity to $10 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) announced an amendment to its credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, extending the term to December 31, 2026, and increasing its borrowing capacity to $10 million. CEO Mark A. Le Doux expressed gratitude for the long-standing relationship with Wells Fargo and noted that the amended facility reflects the strength of NAI's balance sheet, which will support its working capital needs as the company aims for revenue growth and sustainable profitability. Based in Carlsbad, California, NAI specializes in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements, offering various strategic services to its clients. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding NAI's financial outlook, subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

NAI secured an amended credit facility with Wells Fargo, extending the agreement's term to December 31, 2026, which enhances financial stability and provides a stronger foundation for future growth.

The amendment increases borrowing capacity to $10 million, offering more financial flexibility to support working capital needs.

The CEO highlighted confidence in the company's balance sheet strength, suggesting positive financial health and management's commitment to achieving sustainable profitability.

Potential Negatives

The modification of the borrowing capacity to $10 million may indicate financial constraints and a potential struggle to secure larger funding options.

The reliance on an amended credit facility could suggest that the company is facing challenges in maintaining its financial stability and growth.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements highlights the risks and uncertainties the company may encounter, which may undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by Natural Alternatives International?

NAI announced an amended credit facility with Wells Fargo, extending the agreement term and increasing borrowing capacity to $10 million.

How will the amended credit facility benefit NAI?

The facility is expected to support NAI's working capital needs and aid in achieving revenue growth and sustainable profitability.

What is the duration of the amended credit facility?

The amended credit facility extends until December 31, 2026.

Who is the CEO of Natural Alternatives International?

Mark A. Le Doux is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI.

Where can I find more information about NAI?

More information about NAI can be found on their official website at http://www.nai-online.com.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced the execution of an amended credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, NA (“Wells Fargo”). This amendment modifies the current facility extending the term of the agreement to December 31, 2026 and modifies the borrowing capacity to $10 million.





Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, “We are grateful for our long-standing relationship with Wells Fargo and we believe this amended credit facility is made possible by the strength of our balance sheet. We believe this facility will be sufficient to support our working capital needs as we continue to strive towards continued top-line revenue growth and returning the business to sustainable profitability.”





NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging, and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at



http://www.nai-online.com



.





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our future revenue, profits and financial condition. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.





SOURCE - Natural Alternatives International, Inc.





CONTACT – Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or



investor@nai-online.com



.





Website:



http://www.nai-online.com





