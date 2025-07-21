Natural Alternatives International Extends Partnership with The Juice Plus+ Company in Multi-Year Manufacturing Agreement

Natural Alternatives International extends partnership with Juice Plus+ through a new multi-year manufacturing agreement for global nutritional products.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI), based in Carlsbad, California, has announced the extension of its partnership with The Juice Plus+ Company through a new multi-year Manufacturing Agreement for their capsule and powder products, which are sold in over 24 markets globally. NAI's CEO, Mark A. LeDoux, emphasized their longstanding relationship, which spans over 30 years, and their shared goal of providing high-quality nutritional products supported by scientific research. Juice Plus+ CEO, Travis Garza, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration and noted that the contract extension highlights their continued commitment to quality and innovation. NAI provides a range of services including product formulation, scientific research, and regulatory support, positioning themselves as a leader in the nutritional supplement industry.

Potential Positives

NAI has extended its multi-year Manufacturing Agreement with Juice Plus+, reinforcing a 30+ year partnership that enhances product offerings in over 24 global markets.



The continuation of this partnership highlights NAI's commitment to delivering high-quality nutritional products backed by scientific research, improving brand credibility.



Positive endorsements from Juice Plus+ CEO indicate strong confidence in NAI's quality and innovation capabilities, suggesting a stable and beneficial business relationship.



NAI's extensive services, including scientific research, product formulation, and regulatory assistance, position the company as a comprehensive partner in the nutritional supplement industry.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a new multi-year agreement may indicate dependence on a single partner, raising concerns about revenue diversification.

Forward-looking statements containing risks and uncertainties may create skepticism among investors about the company's future performance.

Failure to provide detailed financial projections or performance metrics related to the agreement could raise questions about the deal's potential benefits.

FAQ

What is the recent agreement between Natural Alternatives International and Juice Plus+?

NAI has extended its partnership with Juice Plus+ through a new multi-year Manufacturing Agreement for nutritional products.

How long has NAI been partnered with Juice Plus+?

The partnership between NAI and Juice Plus+ spans over 30 years, highlighting a long-standing relationship in the industry.

What products are covered under the new Manufacturing Agreement?

The agreement covers Juice Plus+ capsule and powder products sold in over 24 global markets.

What benefits does NAI provide to its clients?

NAI offers scientific research, proprietary ingredients, product formulation, testing, marketing support, and regulatory assistance.

How can I find more information about Natural Alternatives International?

For more information, you can visit NAI's official website at http://www.nai-online.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $NAII stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (NASDAQ:NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, announced it has extended its partnership with The



Juice Plus+



Company (“



Juice Plus+



”), a globally recognized leader in plant-based whole-body nutritional products, through the execution of a new multi-year Manufacturing Agreement covering



Juice Plus



+ capsule and powder products sold in over 24 markets around the world.





Mark A. LeDoux, NAI’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, said, “Continuing our 30+ year relationship with



JuicePlus+



reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium nutritional products backed by extensive scientific research. Together, we remain focused on enhancing the health-promoting properties of the



JuicePlus+



family of products.”





Travis Garza,



Juice Plus+



CEO, said, “We are very pleased with our commercial relationship with NAI. Their commitment to quality and our global innovation plans has been impressive and consistent, and this contract extension recognizes the value of continuing these mutual efforts, and we are confident this extension will be mutually beneficial.”





NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI’s comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to NAI’s clients including: scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see its website at



http://www.nai-online.com



.





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, our expectations and beliefs with respect to the impact of this Agreement on our business. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI’s financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.





CONTACT – Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or



investor@nai-online.com



.





Web site:



http://www.nai-online.com/







SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.