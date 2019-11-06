US Markets

Natura says Brazil anti-trust regulator OKs Avon acquisition

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's anti-trust regulator CADE has approved the acquisition of Avon Products Inc AVP.N by personal care maker Natura Cosmeticos SA NATU3.SA, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Natura said the merger had been approved without any restrictions. The company expects to conclude the acquisition of Avon in the first quarter of 2020.

