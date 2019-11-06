Natura says Brazil anti-trust regulator OKs Avon acquisition

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's anti-trust regulator CADE has approved the acquisition of Avon Products Inc AVP.N by personal care maker Natura Cosmeticos SA NATU3.SA, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Natura said the merger had been approved without any restrictions. The company expects to conclude the acquisition of Avon in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Chris Reese)

